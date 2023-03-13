Watch: MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Highlights & Results
March 13, 2023 2:30pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the opening round (of 19) of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) claimed the overall MX2 win ahead of Andrea Adamo (KTM) and Thibault Benistant (Yamaha). In the MXGP Class, Ruben Fernandez (Honda) claimed the overall win ahead of Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) and Jorge Prado (GasGas). Prado won the qualifying race, which now pays points for the top ten finishers, so he is currently the points leader. Check out the highlights below.
Video courtesy of MXGP-TV