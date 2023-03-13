Watch: Indianapolis Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
March 13, 2023 2:00pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the ninth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Indianapolis Supercross was the fifth 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the ninth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the Indianapolis Supercross.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Indianapolis Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX East Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Indianapolis 2023
Main Event Results
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:26.864
|21 Laps
|45.463
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|16:34.834
|+7.970
|45.867
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jordon Smith
|16:42.152
|+15.288
|46.115
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|16:49.082
|+22.218
|46.435
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Max Anstie
|16:59.202
|+32.338
|47.564
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:15.163
|27 Laps
|46.188
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Justin Barcia
|21:15.902
|+.739
|45.532
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|21:24.015
|+8.852
|45.839
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:34.599
|+19.436
|46.317
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|21:42.917
|+27.754
|46.620
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|103
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|93
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|92
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|90
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|202
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|201
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|189
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|166
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|164