Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Roczen, Wilson, Short, Millsaps, and More on PulpMX Show Tonight

March 13, 2023 3:40pm | by:
What a dramatic Indianapolis Supercross this past weekend! Lots to talk about when it comes to Ken Roczen’s win and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, we’ll get to it. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in former SX and MX winner Davi Millsaps in to talk about what he’s doing now, his thoughts on the supercross season, and more.

Ken Roczen rode an amazing race to get the win and congrats to him and the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team as well. We’ll have Kickstart Kenny on the phone to tell us about the ride, how special it was, his return to Suzuki, and more.

Firepower Honda’s Dean Wilson has been getting better lately and we’ll check in with the veteran racer about the Honda, working with Millsaps, and more.

Our friend Andrew Short will call in to talk about his time as teammates with Millsaps, his recovery from a back injury, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. FLY Racing has FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media

For over 30 years, DeCal Works has led the industry in quality and customer service by offering the best custom motocross graphics, plastics, seat covers, and Rider I.D. products.

DeCal Works is officially licensed with Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas.

DeCal Works is a proud sponsor of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Off-Road team.

Visit www.decalmx.com and use promo code PULPMX to receive 20 percent of your custom graphics.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Renegade Fuels, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Suspension Direct, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Ride Engineering, OGIO Powersports, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, ORW, Manscape and Guts Racing.

