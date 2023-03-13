It was a great battle for the win in the 450SX class at the 2023 Indianapolis Supercross, but only one rider can take the checkered flag first. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider Justin Barcia was one of the fastest riders on the track in the main event but just couldn’t quite find his way around Ken Roczen at the end for his first victory of the season. Still though, Barcia was overjoyed with the result as a welcomed return to the podium and he was all smiles after the race.

He spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about it.

Justin, what are your emotions after a race like that when you’re catching Kenny and getting closer and closer and then the race ends. Impressive finish, but are you disappointed?

Justin Barcia: Yeah I wanted to win for sure, that’s the goal. Today was a good day, had a lot of fun. The bike was good, I was gelling with it. I liked the track, it was gnarly. Emotions after the race, this is why we do all this training and all this fitness because the tank is empty. I gave it everything I had. Kenny rode a great race; everyone rode a great race. It was intense. But I’m happy for sure. I haven’t been on the podium in a while but last weekend we were close. I knew with how I felt coming from last weekend that I’d be good. We had a good weekend at home. It was just being smart, keeping it on two wheels. I feel like my speed was good today. The bike was awesome. Would definitely have liked to take the win, but you can’t win ‘em all, and we’ll try again next weekend.

Did you have a certain spot on the track you had picked out to maybe make the move on Kenny as you tightened up?

Yeah definitely. I felt like I was pretty good on the 3-3-1 and then into the whoops, so I felt like if I could do that (3-3-1) out of the corner and into the whoops quick, I would be able to get there. Then obviously, the section as it carried around, I would have been able to do it there. But I never was able to get quite close enough in that spot. Kenny was good on one side of the track, and I felt like I was a little better, but it was so close that I just wasn’t able to make it happen. I definitely like the whoops. I think those were a benefit for me tonight. I stayed out of that gnarly groove and went to that right side and pretty much skimmed them the whole race. That’s been good for me. Last weekend that was good for me and it worked this weekend as well. I’m definitely happy with the charge through the pack. I’m bummed on the start a little bit. I’ve been having some pretty good starts but I just got kind of pinched or didn’t get the greatest jump. It was a good race though and Kenny rode awesome, so props to him.