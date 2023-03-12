Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The General
Arenacross
Tulsa
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Weege Show: The Polarization of Roczen

March 12, 2023 1:15am | by: &

Ken Roczen made everyone--even his competitors--happy when he won Monster Energy Supercross in Indianapolis, the first win for a Suzuki in the series since 2016. Of course, that 2016 win was also delivered by Roczen! It's an amazing story, but while everyone was on board tonight, there's no denying that Roczen, because he's so popular, has always cut both ways. There are lovers and haters, doubters and supporters. Sometimes some folks can be all those things as once! Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer wrap up the action from Indy, brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves.

