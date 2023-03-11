Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Today is the midpoint of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It's round nine of 17 in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as we crest into the second half of the season tonight. Indianapolis is notorious for usually having softer dirt and press day yesterday lived right up to the billing as several deep ruts were carved out from just four short press riding sessions. It will likely be a little better today with the dirt hardening up some more over night, but expect it to be rutted by the end of racing this evening.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac enters five points up on Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb and 10 points up on Honda HRC's Chase Sexton on the heels of Tomac's seventh Daytona Supercross victory last week. His fifth win of 2023 has the ball rolling for the defending champion and it's up to Webb or Sexton to stop the bleeding right now before he starts to get away.

The 250SX East class is in action again tonight for their fifth round of their 10 round series. Hunter Lawrence is 14 points up on Max Anstie and has won three of the first four races. It's looking like Hunter's title to lose already but he did poke the bear a little bit last weekend when he took down Nate Thrasher in the fourth corner of the main event at Daytona. Thrasher is the only other rider to win this year and his awful Daytona result has left him all but out of the title fight with nothing to lose. There might be a little payback coming Lawrence's way if they end up on the same stretch of racetrack.

Practice begins at noon local time but be sure to watch Race Day Live starting soon after that with the broadcast coming tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. Let's get going in Indy!