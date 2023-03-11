Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023 - 4:23pm
Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Today is the midpoint of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It's round nine of 17 in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as we crest into the second half of the season tonight. Indianapolis is notorious for usually having softer dirt and press day yesterday lived right up to the billing as several deep ruts were carved out from just four short press riding sessions. It will likely be a little better today with the dirt hardening up some more over night, but expect it to be rutted by the end of racing this evening.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac enters five points up on Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb and 10 points up on Honda HRC's Chase Sexton on the heels of Tomac's seventh Daytona Supercross victory last week. His fifth win of 2023 has the ball rolling for the defending champion and it's up to Webb or Sexton to stop the bleeding right now before he starts to get away.
The 250SX East class is in action again tonight for their fifth round of their 10 round series. Hunter Lawrence is 14 points up on Max Anstie and has won three of the first four races. It's looking like Hunter's title to lose already but he did poke the bear a little bit last weekend when he took down Nate Thrasher in the fourth corner of the main event at Daytona. Thrasher is the only other rider to win this year and his awful Daytona result has left him all but out of the title fight with nothing to lose. There might be a little payback coming Lawrence's way if they end up on the same stretch of racetrack.
Practice begins at noon local time but be sure to watch Race Day Live starting soon after that with the broadcast coming tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. Let's get going in Indy!
Free Practice
The Free Practice sessions kicked off the day as the track was perfectly groomed and very fast from the green flag. British rider Max Anstie was feeling right at home in the rutted conditions as the faces of several jumps were already getting rutted out and Anstie went fastest early on at a 48.163.
Jordon Smith then nabbed the top spot as a few guys dropped down to the 47s, but Smith did them all one better as he ran a 46.596. Tom Vialle went down in the whoops at one point and Haiden Deegan had a tip over, but it was a mostly uneventful session in the end. Smith’s 46.5 stayed fastest.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jordon Smith
|46.596
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|46.630
|3
|Max Anstie
|46.677
|4
|Chris Blose
|47.426
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|47.745
|6
|Cullin Park
|48.306
|7
|Jace Owen
|48.602
|8
|Jeremy Martin
|48.677
|9
|Tom Vialle
|49.000
|10
|Haiden Deegan
|49.032
A little bit of track work was done between the 250A and 450A sessions to clean up the jump faces on both the finish line jump and supercross triple. The ruts in some of the jump faces were already catching guys out as the 450A guys hit the track next.
It was a unique session to watch them figure out the track as the first rhythm section was remaining a table over single-triple line for almost everyone. Christian Craig and Justin Hill, however, were using the three rollers into the section to go double-step on-step off-triple instead. The line was good enough to put Craig in fifth in the session while Hill was 12th. Benny Bloss also had a big crash on that same exact table top in the first rhythm as he went over the bars, but he would get up and ride back to the mechanics area.
Chase Sexton was the man who eventually set the pace with a 46.320 just edging Justin Barcia by a tenth of a second.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Chase Sexton
|46.320
|2
|Justin Barcia
|46.423
|3
|Jason Anderson
|46.825
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|46.970
|5
|Christian Craig
|47.138
|6
|Eli Tomac
|47.337
|7
|Cooper Webb
|47.845
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|47.967
|9
|Ken Roczen
|48.175
|10
|Dean Wilson
|48.446
First Qualifying Sessions
More track work was done before qualifying started but it was still pretty chewed up by the time the A groups hit the track for their first round of qualifying. The whoops had big ruts in them all the way across which made them jumpers for several of the top guys.
Jordon Smith picked up right where he left off from practice to go fastest early with a 47.995. Just like on press day, guys were starting to struggle with some of the three-in options around the track as the ruts got deeper which was actually keeping times from dropping down lower as Smith went down to a 47.678.
The second rhythm section with the seven singles in a row did bite both Marshal Weltin and then Jordon Smith as Weltin crashed at the end of the section and then Smith went over the bars right behind him. They both got up and were okay as Smith remained on top in the end with a 47.563.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordon Smith
|11:14.265
|47.563
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Max Anstie
|11:06.044
|47.616
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|10:57.701
|47.769
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:50.116
|47.833
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|10:21.223
|47.910
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
The 450A session hit the track next after once again three jump faces were cleaned up between sessions. Ken Roczen was fastest early on in the session as everyone in the 450SX class was starting to figure out the step on-step off line in the first rhythm section.
No surprise to see Chase Sexton work his was to the top of the board again though as the Honda HRC man first put down a 46.6, then a 46.5 to sit up on top. He continued to find a few tenths of a second all around the track and eventually put down a 46.032 to go fastest in Q1. His time was about four tenths faster than Jason Anderson who would end up in second with a 46.407.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|10:56.678
|46.032
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|11:11.350
|46.407
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Christian Craig
|10:16.060
|46.449
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Ken Roczen
|10:49.507
|46.460
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|10:18.674
|46.576
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
Second Qualifying Sessions
The final set of qualifying sessions saw a bit better of a track with a lot of areas cleaned up again between Q1 and Q2. The whoops were left completely as is though and there started to be a V-rut right down the middle of them as the 250A group hit the track again.
Hardy Munoz went down early in the second rhythm lane as he laid in between some Tuff Blocks but he was able to get back up and keep going. Marshal Weltin went down in the whoops moments later and took a while to collect himself before he finally remounted his Suzuki. Tom Vialle also slid out right before the whoops but was quick to get going again.
Hunter Lawrence was the man setting the pace as he put down a 46.060 within the first few laps of the session and he held the top time for much of the session. Nobody could eclipse that time in the end as Hunter Lawrence would hold on to qualify P1 in the 250SX class.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:13.262
|46.060
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jordon Smith
|10:41.637
|46.605
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|10:21.151
|46.758
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Chris Blose
|10:44.900
|46.821
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|11:02.221
|46.907
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
The final qualifying session of the day fired off and right away Chase Sexton found his way into the top spot with a low 45-second lap time. The track was cleaned up one more time before 450A started which meant the times were the best they had been all day with several guys going down into the 45s.
RJ Hampshire crashed a few times during the session and eventually just pulled off and rolled back to the pits with his mechanic. Dean Wilson also crashed twice at the end of the whoops and eventually walked his bike off as well.
Chase Sexton was pretty much perfect again in qualifying though as his 45.215 was fast enough to hold on to the top spot in qualifying for the day.
