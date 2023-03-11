Max Speed

What a year Max Anstie is having! The Firepower Honda rider was on the podium yet again in Daytona, this time with a runner-up finish, marking the third time he’s landed on the box in just four races. At this point his rides are no longer raising eyebrows, they’re just becoming expected. He’s not quite on the same pace as Lawrence, but with the way Anstie is riding, it’s not even remotely farfetched to think he could collect a race win if the cards fall his way. Anyone think Anstie could get it done in Indianapolis? -Hansel

Well That Didn’t Take Long

In just his fourth professional supercross race Haiden Deegan earned himself a podium. And at the most prestigious, and arguably most difficult, race of the season! By now Deegan, who’s gone fourth, fourth, eighth, and third in his first four races, has proven his early success wasn’t a fluke—he’s definitely got legit supercross skill! So where does he go from here? A race win still seems like a long ways off, but hey, if you told us before the season he’d be on the box in just his fourth race, it would have seemed equally as improbable. We don’t know what the kid will do next, but so far it’s been fun to watch! -Hansel

Hold the Line

You’ve got to think a breakout ride for Tom Vialle is just around the corner. The 2022 MX2 World Champ has really shown some flashes of brilliance so far, they just haven’t translated anything spectacular on paper (unless you count his fourth in Arlington). After crashing while in podium position in Houston, it looked like he might have been on his way to a podium in Daytona, where he took second in his heat and was running well early in the 250SX main before a crash ended his night. He’s going to get his supercross game in order at some point. Will it be this weekend? -Hansel