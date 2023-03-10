The List: MXGP Team Guide

Main image: Liam Everts, photo courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

With the 2023 FIM World Motocross Championship kicking off this weekend in Argentina, we felt it was time to provide an update on the current landscape of the MXGP paddock. With a few key moves and injuries coming into the season, the door of opportunity is wide open in both MXGP and MX2. Here are some of the teams, and respective riders, to watch coming into 2023.

This list is pretty comprehensive but does not include every team nor rider competing, so some riders may not be here that will show well this year. But here is our list of key names to watch out for.

MXGP

Honda HRC

Tim Gajser would be coming into his fifth ever MXGP title defense after wrapping up his fourth MXGP crown last year, however, the Slovenian will not be on the gate to start the season. A few weeks back in an Italian Championship race at Arco di Trento, Gajser went down hard while battling Jeremy Seewer for the lead and broke his femur. No timetable has been established on when Gajser might return, but he’s at least out for the foreseeable future meaning his title defense is over before it starts. We hope to see him heal up quickly!

Ruben Fernandez spent last year racing for the now defunct 114 Motorsports team but still ended up eighth in MXGP with three moto podiums along the way. He had already filled in at Honda HRC in 2021 in the second half of the season so he’s essentially coming home this year, but in doing so, he also takes over the seat that Mitch Evans had occupied for the last three years. Now as a full-time factory guy, the onus is on Fernandez to take another step forward in 2023.