SCOTT Launches Fury JP61 Goggle & Sunglasses Collection
SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the launch of our brand new JP61 goggle and sunglasses collection!
The SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle and Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses are the official signature edition goggles & sunnies for SCOTT Motosport athlete Jorge Prado. The design of this stunning new eyewear collection has been created in corporation with Jorge to acknowledge the long-running partnership between SCOTT and Jorge and to represent his unique style on and off the track.
Jorge has been a part of the SCOTT athlete program throughout the vast majority of his professional career. There have been many highlights throughout Jorge’s time with SCOTT, including two MX2 World Championships in 2018 and 2019. When it came to the design of the collection, the SCOTT graphic designers worked together with Jorge to ensure that the products could represented the look he wanted, in a design that works for him and his fans alike.
“I am proud to make this collaboration with a brand that truly supported me since day one. I have been using SCOTT goggles since I was riding 65cc and now, releasing for the first time a JP61 signature collection with them is something I am really exited about. I can’t wait to race with my JP61 Fury Goggle!” – Jorge Prado
“We are super excited to be launching this signature edition eyewear collection with Jorge. It is the first signature edition racing goggle SCOTT has produced with one of our athletes in a long time, so we are stoked we could make it happen with Jorge for the 2023 season” Adam Simpson – SCOTT Motosports Marketing Manager
The goggle
The Fury JP61 goggle comes in a wild pink, white and grey colorway and features an official JP61 logo on the strap. A pink chrome WORKS lens gives the goggle that extra pro look.
The Fury Goggle is guaranteed to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of our flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring our proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in any and all conditions.
Goggle Features:
Jorge Prado Signature Edition
Lens Lock System
3-layer molded face foam
No-slip silicone strap
100% UV Protection
NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment
Impact Resistance
Single Lens Works
In the Box:
SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle
Custom JP61 goggle pouch
Bonus clear lens included
The sunglasses
The Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses are the official signature edition sunglasses for SCOTT athlete Jorge Prado. The design of these sunglasses has been created in corporation with Jorge to represent his style and features an official JP61 logo on the inside of the arm. Designed for high performance athletes, special ventilation holes provide superior ventilation without sacrificing wind protection for your eyes. Complemented with nose and temple fit systems for better comfort and fit, the Pro Shield Sunglasses will bring your vision to the next level.
Sunglasses Features:
SCOTT Fusion Frame
Interchangeable lenses
Optimized helmet integration
No-slip adjustable nose piece
Wire temples Fit System
No-slip temple ends
SCOTT icon metallic insert
SCOTT Precision Optics lens quality
Impact protection
Maximal field of vision
Extra-large lens coverage
ACS Air Control System
High level of ventilation
100% UV protection
SCOTT laser print
The SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle and Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses will be available in stores and online from the 8th of March 2023.
#DefendYourVision
For more information, visit https://www.scott-sports.com/us/en/product/scott-fury-jp61-goggle?article=4142271087340.