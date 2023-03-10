SCOTT Launches Fury JP61 Goggle & Sunglasses Collection

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the launch of our brand new JP61 goggle and sunglasses collection!

The SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle and Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses are the official signature edition goggles & sunnies for SCOTT Motosport athlete Jorge Prado. The design of this stunning new eyewear collection has been created in corporation with Jorge to acknowledge the long-running partnership between SCOTT and Jorge and to represent his unique style on and off the track.

Jorge has been a part of the SCOTT athlete program throughout the vast majority of his professional career. There have been many highlights throughout Jorge’s time with SCOTT, including two MX2 World Championships in 2018 and 2019. When it came to the design of the collection, the SCOTT graphic designers worked together with Jorge to ensure that the products could represented the look he wanted, in a design that works for him and his fans alike.

“I am proud to make this collaboration with a brand that truly supported me since day one. I have been using SCOTT goggles since I was riding 65cc and now, releasing for the first time a JP61 signature collection with them is something I am really exited about. I can’t wait to race with my JP61 Fury Goggle!” – Jorge Prado

“We are super excited to be launching this signature edition eyewear collection with Jorge. It is the first signature edition racing goggle SCOTT has produced with one of our athletes in a long time, so we are stoked we could make it happen with Jorge for the 2023 season” Adam Simpson – SCOTT Motosports Marketing Manager