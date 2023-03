It's time for round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The halfway point in the series takes us inside of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana this weekend. We caught up with Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, Kyle Chisholm, and Cullin Park today on press day to offer some insights into what we can expect for this ninth round of the championship.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer