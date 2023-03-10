Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2023 GasGas MC 350F Garage Build

March 10, 2023 2:00pm | by:

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Spencer Luczak

Photos: Matt LeGrand

Video: Spencer Owens/Matt LeGrand

Some Garage Builds are more extravagant than others, and I can tell you there was no stone left unturned for this GasGas MC 350F. Spencer Luczak is the owner of Flying Horse Ranch near Salt Lake City, Utah. If you haven’t seen this beautiful slice of MX heaven, you should check it out on Instagram. Spencer loves to build dirt bikes—he’s no stranger to doing Garage Builds for Racer X—but this is the first GasGas he’s built, and I was lucky enough to spin some laps on it at Arizona’s Mesquite MX Park. Getting to ride a work of art is kind of nerve wracking, as you’re riding something that the builder has put tons of man-hours into. Rolling onto the track with Spencer’s build was exciting, but I didn’t want to completely roach it out, so I only spent an hour or so on it. By the end, I was wishing for more.

Parts List:

Eleven Eight Racing & Ride Rad

Vision, Cash, Design, Purchasing, Project Management

118racing.life

 

Acerbis

Plastic, Bike Stand

acerbisusa.com

 

Akrapovic

Full Evolution Titanium Exhaust System

akrapovic.com

 

Brembo

Factory Front Caliper, Factory Rear Caliper

brembo.com

 

CMT Compositi

Carbon Reservoir Guards, Carbon Mud Guard, Graphics Guards

cmtcompositi.com

 

Works Connection

Cycra High Pressure Radiator Cap 2.0

worksconnection.com

 

Dirt Tricks

Countershaft Dome Spring Washer, Timing Chain Tensioner, Spring Assembly, RR Brake Return

dirttricks.com

 

Dubya

Kite Billet Black Hubs, Excel Takasago A60 Rims

dubyausa.com

 

Dunlop

Front MX3S, Rear MX33, Tubes

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Edge Powersports

2023 GasGas MC 350F and GasGas power parts

get2theedge.com

 

Factory Chassis Parts

Footpeg Pins, Engine Mounts, Motor Mount Bolts

fcpracing.com

 

Full Blown Coatings

Frame and Swingarm Powdercoat - Gloss Black

fullblowncoatings.com

 

Hinson

Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

 

MotoXperts & HVR Performance

Cerakote Head, Radiators, Shifter, Brake Pedal, Radiator Clamps, Brake, Reservoir, Head Pipe Treatment

motoxperts.com

 

ICW Radiators

Radiator Bracing

icwbikestands.com

 

Luxon

Rear Linkage (link arm and knuckle), Rear Caliper Hanger Bracket, Axle Block and Nut, Oil Filter Cap, Hand Control Clamps, Triple Clamps

luxonmx.com

 

Moto Master

Flame Rotors Front and Rear (Front Oversized 270mm), Front Caliper Bracket

moto-master.com

 

MX-Tech

Blackjack Fork, National Rear Shock

mx-tech.com

 

Nihilo Concepts

Brake Pedal Tip, Billet Throttle Housing, Billet Gas Cap, Custom Engraved Master Cylinder Caps, Frame Guard Grip Tape

nihiloconcepts.com

 

P3

Skid Plate, Front Disc Rotor Guard, Ignition Cable Guard

p3carbon.com

 

Pro Taper

Handlebars Race Team Bend, Soft Half Waffle Grips, Sprockets (51-tooth rear), HD Chain

protaper.com

 

Proven Moto

Mod Race Engine Work/Mapping (head, port, high compression piston, micro tranny), Bike Assembly

provenmoto.com

 

RaceTech Titanium

Full Chassis and Engine Titanium Bolt Kit

racetechtitanium.com

 

Raptor

Apex Titanium Footpegs

raptortitanium.com

 

Ride Engineering

Dampener and Steering Head Stabilizer

ride-engineering.com

 

Samco

Custom Radiator Hoses

samcosport.com

 

Throttle Syndicate

Bike and Stand Graphics, Custom Seat Cover

throttlesyndicate.com

 

TM DesignWorks

Factory Chain Guide, Slider, Countershaft Sprocket Cover

tmdesignworks.com

 

Twin Air

Powerflow Air Filter Cage

twinair.com

 

Vortex

ECU

vortexcdi.com

 

Warp9

Titanium Axles and Pivot Bolt

warp9racing.com

 

Zero Resistance Throttle

Throttle Tube

zrthrottle.com

 

VP Racing Fuels

Pro6 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

The Bike

  • CLIPS 1 Matt LeGrand
  • BIKE FRONT 1 Matt LeGrand
  • AKRAPOVIC 1 Matt LeGrand
  • BIKE 1 Matt LeGrand
  • BIKE 2 Matt LeGrand
  • BIKE 3 Matt LeGrand
  • BIKE 4 Matt LeGrand
  • CHAINS 2 Matt LeGrand
  • CHAIN 1 Matt LeGrand
  • FORKS 1 Matt LeGrand
  • ENGINE 4 Matt LeGrand
  • FRONT BRAKES 1 Matt LeGrand
  • ENGINE 2 Matt LeGrand
  • ENGINE 1 Matt LeGrand
  • FRONT WHEEL 1 Matt LeGrand
  • ENGINE 5 Matt LeGrand
  • FORKS 2 Matt LeGrand
  • ENGINE 3 Matt LeGrand
  • HANDLEBARS 1 Matt LeGrand
  • HANDLEBARS 2 Matt LeGrand
  • LUXON 1 Matt LeGrand
  • REAR HUB 2 Matt LeGrand
  • REAR BRAKES 1 Matt LeGrand
  • STICKERS 1 Matt LeGrand
  • PEGS 2 Matt LeGrand
  • REAR PEGS 1 Matt LeGrand
  • REAR HUB 1 Matt LeGrand
  • REAR BRAKES 2 Matt LeGrand
  • GGMC350 Matt LeGrand

