Injury Report: Indianapolis

Monster Energy Supercross will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, this weekend. Check out our injury report for a list of who’ll miss Saturday night’s gate drops.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Wrist | In

Comment: Cianciarulo missed Arlington and Daytona with a wrist injury but will be lining up to race in Indianapolis.

Kyle Chisholm – Knee | In

Chizz has had a tough time Chizzing this year, and a bum knee isn't helping. Steve Matthes is reporting that Chisholm will try to race Indy after missing Daytona.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis was slated to return to racing at Daytona, but had an extremely nasty crash on press day before the weekend. At time of posting we didn’t have official confirmation on his status, but our Steve Matthes is reporting that Ferrandis will not be racing in Indianapolis.