Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
Articles
Live Now
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Indianapolis

Injury Report Indianapolis

March 10, 2023 11:40am
by:

Monster Energy Supercross will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, this weekend. Check out our injury report for a list of who’ll miss Saturday night’s gate drops.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Wrist | In

Comment: Cianciarulo missed Arlington and Daytona with a wrist injury but will be lining up to race in Indianapolis. 

Kyle Chisholm – Knee | In

Chizz has had a tough time Chizzing this year, and a bum knee isn't helping. Steve Matthes is reporting that Chisholm will try to race Indy after missing Daytona.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis was slated to return to racing at Daytona, but had an extremely nasty crash on press day before the weekend. At time of posting we didn’t have official confirmation on his status, but our Steve Matthes is reporting that Ferrandis will not be racing in Indianapolis.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out for the season due to major injuries sustained while practicing before the season.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin suffered a broken scaphoid during the week before San Diego. He’s out for Indianapolis.

Colt Nichols -- Head | Out

Nichols went down in Daytona practice and will sit out Indy as well. “It was a tough day at work in Daytona," said Nichols in a Honda press release. "I took a hit in Q1 and landed on my noggin pretty good. The team and I decided it would be best to sit out the rest of the day and get myself right. Thank you to my team and the people in my corner. It’s been a rough few weeks, but I’ll be back.”

Alex Ray – Thumb | In

Comment: Ray will make his return to racing in Indianapolis after breaking his thumb in Tampa.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart is out for the time being after undergoing surgery to remedy a knee injury sustained while practicing earlier this season.

250SX East

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Comment: Hammaker fractured his arm before the season while practicing. There is no word on when he might get back on the gate.

Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out

Comment: Kilroy is out after breaking both wrists in Houston.

Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out

Comment: Marchbanks is back on riding and preparing to get back into racing. The team is hoping he’ll be ready to go for the final four races of the season.

Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out

Comment: It was initially thought Mosiman was fine after crashing last week in Daytona, but the team has announced he'll sit out this weekend, with the hopes he can be back for Detroit. 

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Comment: Romano is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out

Comment: There is no timetable for the return of Shimoda, who broke his collarbone before the season.

Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out

Comment: Swoll had to undergo surgery after he broke his arm and is out for the time being. At the moment we do not have a timetable on his return.

250SX West Region | Next Race: Seattle SX on March 25, 2023

Austin Forkner – Knee

Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.

Vince Friese – Achilles

Comment: Friese is sidelined with what we have heard is an Achilles injury. There are no further details on his injury or potential return to racing.

Kyle Greeson – Back

Comment: Greeson suffered a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season and is out.

Matt Moss – Thumb

Comment: Moss should be back for Seattle after hurting his thumb in Oakland.

Carson Mumford – Calf

Comment: Mumford should be ready to race when the season resumes in Seattle following a calf injury.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist

Comment: Nicoletti is looking at several months of recovery before he can race again after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.

