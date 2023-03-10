Injury Report: Indianapolis

Monster Energy Supercross will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, this weekend. Check out our injury report for a list of who’ll miss Saturday night’s gate drops.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – Wrist | In
Comment: Cianciarulo missed Arlington and Daytona with a wrist injury but will be lining up to race in Indianapolis.
Kyle Chisholm – Knee | In
Chizz has had a tough time Chizzing this year, and a bum knee isn't helping. Steve Matthes is reporting that Chisholm will try to race Indy after missing Daytona.
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis was slated to return to racing at Daytona, but had an extremely nasty crash on press day before the weekend. At time of posting we didn’t have official confirmation on his status, but our Steve Matthes is reporting that Ferrandis will not be racing in Indianapolis.
AC in for this weekend, Ferrandis out— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) March 9, 2023
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is out for the season due to major injuries sustained while practicing before the season.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin suffered a broken scaphoid during the week before San Diego. He’s out for Indianapolis.
Colt Nichols -- Head | Out
Nichols went down in Daytona practice and will sit out Indy as well. “It was a tough day at work in Daytona," said Nichols in a Honda press release. "I took a hit in Q1 and landed on my noggin pretty good. The team and I decided it would be best to sit out the rest of the day and get myself right. Thank you to my team and the people in my corner. It’s been a rough few weeks, but I’ll be back.”
Alex Ray – Thumb | In
Comment: Ray will make his return to racing in Indianapolis after breaking his thumb in Tampa.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out for the time being after undergoing surgery to remedy a knee injury sustained while practicing earlier this season.
250SX East
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker fractured his arm before the season while practicing. There is no word on when he might get back on the gate.
Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out
Comment: Kilroy is out after breaking both wrists in Houston.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out
Comment: Marchbanks is back on riding and preparing to get back into racing. The team is hoping he’ll be ready to go for the final four races of the season.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out
Comment: It was initially thought Mosiman was fine after crashing last week in Daytona, but the team has announced he'll sit out this weekend, with the hopes he can be back for Detroit.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Comment: Romano is out for the season due to a torn ACL.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out
Comment: There is no timetable for the return of Shimoda, who broke his collarbone before the season.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out
Comment: Swoll had to undergo surgery after he broke his arm and is out for the time being. At the moment we do not have a timetable on his return.
250SX West Region | Next Race: Seattle SX on March 25, 2023
Austin Forkner – Knee
Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.
Vince Friese – Achilles
Comment: Friese is sidelined with what we have heard is an Achilles injury. There are no further details on his injury or potential return to racing.
Kyle Greeson – Back
Comment: Greeson suffered a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season and is out.
Matt Moss – Thumb
Comment: Moss should be back for Seattle after hurting his thumb in Oakland.
Carson Mumford – Calf
Comment: Mumford should be ready to race when the season resumes in Seattle following a calf injury.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist
Comment: Nicoletti is looking at several months of recovery before he can race again after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.