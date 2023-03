Video: RacerTV

The second round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. KTM-mounted Ben Kelley claimed his first overall win of the season ahead of Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) and Craig Delong (Husqvarna).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Wild Boar GNCC.

