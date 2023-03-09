The script of the main event ultimately flipped on the eighth lap of the race which went 17 laps. Oddly enough, Daytona was the eighth round of this 17 round championship. Cooper Webb had led from the start after he swooped around Tomac into the lead in the second corner. Tomac tailed him from there and made a few runs at Webb along the way, including a close incident where the two banged bars into the off-camber which nearly sent Tomac off the track. But when the duo landed off the finish line jump on the eighth lap within feet of each other, everything stopped for a moment. As Webb chopped the throttle to sit into a small pocket that the riders then doubled over and then tripled into a rhythm section, his Red Bull KTM simply barked back at him with no forward momentum. Webb was in neutral. He quickly corrected it with a click down into first gear but not before Tomac had tripled over top of him into the lead.

“It was just a thing where I believe he hit a false neutral, and I was able to slide on by and do the normal triple line,” said Tomac. “There wasn’t a whole lot of thought to it. I just happened to be just to the right side of him, so I was able to slide right by.”

Was it false neutral? Most likely yes. Webb had been in gear off the finish line jump as he powered from the landing of the finish into that rhythm section. Unless he had clicked down into the rhythm to remain at a higher RPM, it was only when he chopped the throttle did the bike find neutral. It happens. From the local track to the highest level of racing, false neutral is something all riders are familiar with. But the timing of it happening while battling for the lead in a 450SX main event is nearly unthinkable.