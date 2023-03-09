Jordan Ashburn's long game plan—consistency above all else—paid off in last year's Grand National Cross Country Series, as the friendly Tennessee native stayed clean while most of his competitors dropped points due to injuries. Consistency has always been Asburn's hallmark, and it paid off by winning last year's GNCC title for Magna 1 Motorsports, which is not even a factory team. Now that two rounds of the 2023 GNCC season are in the books, Jason Weigandt rings up Ashburn to hear about winning last year and defending now. Plus, his forays into other events like the Tennessee Knock Out and Travis Pastrana's Terrainferno.

