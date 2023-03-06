Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 8 (of 17) — Daytona International Speedway — Daytona Beach, Florida
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA United States
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC United States
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID United States
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ United States
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE United States
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL United States
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN United States
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Daytona - 450SXMarch 4, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|99
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|74
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|71
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|71
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|70
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|60
|8
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|53
|9
|Tom Vialle
|52
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|51
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|186
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|181
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|176
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|148
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|138
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|135
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|132
|8
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|103
|9
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|85
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|84
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|101
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|80
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|69
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|63
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|63
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|52
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|51
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|49
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Round 2 (of 12) — Wild Boar GNCC — Hog Waller — Palatka, Florida
GNCC
Wild Boar - Overall RaceMarch 4, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:38:53.499
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:41:06.459
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|3
|Craig Delong
|02:41:23.078
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ricky Russell
|02:41:47.650
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:43:10.610
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|6
|Liam Draper
|02:43:27.477
|Auckland
|Yamaha
|7
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:44:32.368
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|8
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:44:58.259
|Kawasaki
|9
|Grant Baylor
|02:45:29.228
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|10
|Grant Davis
|02:45:38.170
|KTM
GNCC
Wild Boar - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 4, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:43:10.610
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:43:27.477
|Auckland
|Yamaha
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:44:58.259
|Kawasaki
|4
|Grant Davis
|02:45:38.170
|KTM
|5
|Angus Riordan
|02:46:25.479
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:46:25.905
|Honda
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|02:46:58.130
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:47:27.410
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|9
|Mason Semmens
|02:49:18.556
|KTM
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|02:52:17.550
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
GNCC
Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am RaceMarch 4, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|02:56:32.298
|Erin, NY
|Yamaha
|2
|Jhak Walker
|02:58:05.120
|Morrisonville, IL
|GasGas
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|03:00:03.290
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|4
|Van Gosselin
|03:08:10.758
|Pownal, VT
|KTM
|5
|Landon Lynn
|03:10:46.419
|KTM
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:11:26.412
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|7
|Sawyer Carratura
|02:37:53.855
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|8
|Jonathan Ecklund
|02:51:08.379
|Houtzdale, PA
|KTM
|DNF
|Zack Hayes
|00:00:00.000
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
GNCC
Wild Boar - WXC RaceMarch 4, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|02:03:24.037
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|2
|Rachael Archer
|02:04:47.290
|Yamaha
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|02:08:13.916
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:08:24.219
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Prestin Raines
|02:24:30.170
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|02:28:42.019
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|7
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:32:14.750
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|8
|Marika Hamel
|02:36:39.690
|Joly
|GasGas
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:38:13.579
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|10
|Megan Barnes
|02:44:12.759
|Okeechobee, FL
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|55
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|55
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|39
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|37
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|32
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|29
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|27
|8
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|25
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|22
|10
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|21
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|60
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|46
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|40
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|37
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|33
|6
|Mason Semmens
|28
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|28
|8
|Grant Davis
|27
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|24
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|22
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|60
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|46
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|37
|4
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|33
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|33
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|30
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|21
|8
|Landon Lynn
|16
|9
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|14
|10
|Jonathan Ecklund
|Houtzdale, PA
|13
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|60
|2
|Rachael Archer
|50
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|42
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|36
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|32
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|29
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|25
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|24
|9
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|23
|10
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|14
AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 10 (of 14) - Amarillo National Center
Amarillo, Texas
AX Pro
AX Pro Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 3
Pro 1 (122cc – Open)
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 3 (of 6)
Prestige Class Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins