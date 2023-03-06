Obviously, the plot thickens when it rains when you’re dealing with a course like that. Is there any switch in your strategy once that happens, particularly here in Daytona? Because Ricky Carmichael’s courses are always insane here. So, talk about your experience with that.

For me, I went to roll-offs just to not chance anything, just because obviously it’s hard to see what’s going on with the rain. That’s the main thing I think about is what you’re going to do with your vision once it starts raining. Then luckily for us, it didn’t do much during the actual race.

You said that you got better as the night went along. At what point did you know that you had the win? During the race, did you ever give yourself the opportunity to think about what the history of that meant?

With both these guys up here, I don’t count the win until I cross the finish line. I got pretty sketchy on the side of the tunnel with maybe five laps to go, or somewhere in there. So, I was in the lead at that point but almost made a mistake. That’s it, man. You’ve got to cross that finish line before you start counting any wins.

I think this is the third race in a row that you’ve sat on the podium together, the fourth time overall. What does that mean to each of you guys to have this tight a competition at this point?

You can see, I think right now us three are separating ourselves to a certain degree. We’ll probably expect to see this again.

Can you just take me through the pass that you made on Cooper for the lead? Obviously, you guys were going down the front stretch, so it was kind of right in front of the crowd. The crowd was super loud. Just take me through that pass and that moment.

Yeah, it was right after the finish line there. It was just a thing where I believe he hit a false neutral, and I was able to slide on by and do the normal triple line. There wasn’t a whole lot of thought to it. I just happened to be just to the right side of him, so I was able to slide right by.