Racer X/PulpMX Live Show This Friday in Indianapolis

The Racer X/PulpMX Live Show is back this week as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and some surprise guests will take to the stage at Irving Theater this Friday night in Indianapolis. Tickets are one sale now and can be purchased below.

Indianapolis Supercross in Indiana

The Indianapolis Supercross is Saturday, March 11, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race.

General Admission Tickets: $30 · Purchase Below

WHEN: Friday, March 10, 2023

WHERE: Irving Theater

5505 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46219

TIMES: Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Showtime: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets for the Indianapolis Live Show