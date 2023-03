Brandon Scharer became a somewhat surprise fill-in at the BarX Suzuki team earlier this season after Ty Masterpool departed. Scharer made it right into the main event at Anaheim 2 for what was his first 250SX main event since 2017. As he continues to learn and grow with the new program, we caught up with him as the 250SX West Region remains on hiatus to hear what he's thought of it all so far and what he's still looking forward to.

Film/edit: Spencer Owens