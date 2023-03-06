The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship just had a great race at Daytona International Speedway and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, we’ll try to break it all down. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in privateer hero Alex Ray and Wiseco’s Kevin Bailey in-studio to talk about the speedway race and more.

RJ Hampshire acquitted himself pretty well to the 450 class in winning his heat race (?!?) and finishing a strong top ten in the main event. It was quite a performance and we’ll have RJ on tonight to tell us about it.

Haiden Deegan has started his rookie 250SX season strongly with his first ever podium at Daytona and we’ll talk to the wonder-kid about that and more tonight on the show.

Friend of the show, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Wil Hahn will call in to discuss the latest controversy in the flip off game, his teams results, the speedway itself, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

