Ben Kelley Claims Wild Boar GNCC Overall Win in Florida

March 6, 2023 11:00am | by:
Ben Kelley Claims Wild Boar GNCC Overall Win in Florida

Main image by Mitch Kendra

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

Moose Racing Wild Boar: Motorcycle Race Report

Ben Kelley Back on Top in Florida

PALATKA, Fla. – The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) concluded its second round of racing on Sunday, March 5 in Palatka, Florida with the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC at Hog Waller Campground and ATV Resort.

Getting a great jump off the line first to earn the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award was Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Ben Nelko, but as the racers made their way through the course on lap one it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong emerging from the woods first. DeLong would hold the lead for the first couple of laps as FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley made his way up through the pack. Kelley would make the pass for the lead on the fourth lap, and he would continue to place a gap over the field for the final two laps of the race.

Ben Kelley (FMF/KTM Factory Racing) clinched his first win since returning from injury.
Ben Kelley (FMF/KTM Factory Racing) clinched his first win since returning from injury. Ken Hill

Kelley would come through to cross the line first, earning his first win since his injury last season. Coming through in second was the hard-charging Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor. As the race got started Baylor would find himself at the back of the pack. As the race wore on, Baylor would continue to click off the positions and making the necessary passes to get to towards the front. DeLong would fall back to third as the checkered flag flew, rounding out the top three Wild Boar finishers.

After running in second to start the race, and briefly holding the lead on the third lap of the race, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would cross the line in fourth to finish out his day. Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn would put in a good ride as he rounded out the top five in the XC1 Open Pro class.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would cross the line sixth in the XC1 class, and ninth overall on the day. After earning the holeshot award, Nelko would remain seventh in XC1 for the duration of the race. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger returned to racing after he looked to have suffered from a minor injury at round one. Bollinger would come through eighth in the XC1 class and 17th overall in the Florida heat.

Steward Baylor (Rock Mountain/Tely Energy KTM Racing) battled back to earn second overall at round two.
Steward Baylor (Rock Mountain/Tely Energy KTM Racing) battled back to earn second overall at round two. Ken Hill

Rounding out the top 10 in the XC1 Open Pro class were Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang in ninth and GASGAS/FXR/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael in tenth. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir was having a good race running up in the third place position at the halfway point but was ruled out after completing three laps. Unfortunately for Canada’s Tyler Medaglia and Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall, both would complete one lap before being forced to retire from the race.

Ryder Lafferty (center) earned his second-straight win in the XC2 class. Liam Draper (right) and Lyndon Snodgrass (left) rounded out the top three.
Ryder Lafferty (center) earned his second-straight win in the XC2 class. Liam Draper (right) and Lyndon Snodgrass (left) rounded out the top three. Ken Hill

When the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Chris Canning earning himself the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic XC2 250 Pro Holeshot Award. It wouldn’t take Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty long to make the pass for the lead though after a brief battle with Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jonathan Johnson. Lafferty would lead from the second lap until the race was over, earning his second-straight win of the season. AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would make his way into second with just two laps remaining after starting back in the fourth place position on the day. The defending champion, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would make his way up to round out the podium after a bad start put him back in ninth place at the beginning of the race.

As the FMF XC3 class took off it was Bells Electric/Wossner Pistons/FXR’s Toby Cleveland earning himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Holeshot Award. However, soon after they headed into the woods Cleveland would find himself battling with Hall’s Cycle/Enduro Engineering/Moose Racing’s Jhak Walker. As the group came through on the opening laps Walker would hold the lead, however out on lap three Cleveland would make the pass stick and continue to try and place a gap over the field. Walker would maintain his second place position until the checkered flag flew, while FXR/X Brand Goggles/6D Helmet’s Dakoda Devore crossed the line in third at the round two in Florida.

Toby Cleveland (Bells Electric/Wossner Pistons/FXR) grabbed the Lojak Cycle Sales holeshot and never looked back as he earned the FMF XC3 class win.
Toby Cleveland (Bells Electric/Wossner Pistons/FXR) grabbed the Lojak Cycle Sales holeshot and never looked back as he earned the FMF XC3 class win. Ken Hill

Earning himself his first Top Amateur award was 250 A competitor, Lane Whitmer. Whitmer would come through 19th overall on the day and first in the 250 A class to stand in the center of the podium for his first time in the three-hour afternoon race. Fellow 250 A competitors, Bolton Beroth and Jason Tino would round out the Top Amateur podium as the two finished 24th and 25th overall as well as second and third in the class.

In the WXC class it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede getting the early lead and earning herself the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. Steede would continue to hold the lead in the sandy terrain as AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer and GASGAS/Over and Out /RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish would make their way into second and third for the opening laps.

Steede would continue to maintain her lead for the duration of the race, crossing the line with over a minute lead on the rest of the pack. Archer would battle back and come through second overall as Gutish continued to push for that final podium position.

Korie Steed (Trail Jesters KTM Racing) grabbed the Trail Jesters holeshot, leading the way and earning her second-straight win in 2023.
Korie Steed (Trail Jesters KTM Racing) grabbed the Trail Jesters holeshot, leading the way and earning her second-straight win in 2023. Ken Hill

Coming to earn the Youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class was Canyon Richards. As the day started out Richards would come through behind Ryan Amancio and the two would swap the lead position throughout the race. Richards would come through to see the checkered flag first as Amancio would unfortunately fall back to tenth after a last lap crash. Making his way through in second overall was YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) competitor, Caleb Wood as well as fellow YXC2 racer Mason Raynor rounding out the youth overall top three in Florida.

Austin Tsakanikas and Brody Amos would battle back to finish second and third in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class, with Jiggs Fustini taking third in the YXC2 class. Linkin Bischoff came through to earn the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win. Travis Lentz would make his way to the center of the box in the 85 (12-13) class, and Gavin Abboud took home the 85 (7-11) class win.

In the 65 (9) class Ryder White came through first earning the win, and Tripp Lewis would earn the win in the 65 (7-8) class. Addison Harris earned herself the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, while Bailey Walker clinched the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. It was Audrina Anello sitting atop the box in the Girls 65 (7-11) class, and Waylon Daughtry trying their hand at GNCC earning the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

Canyon Richards battled back to earn the Youth Overall win in Florida.
Canyon Richards battled back to earn the Youth Overall win in Florida. Ken Hill

Next weekend The Specialized General will take place at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. This will feature the first round of the 2023 Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship on Friday afternoon at 4 pm. ATV Racing will take place on Saturday with Motorcycle racing on Sunday. Camping fees apply at this venue as it is an established campground. Camping is $15 per night ($45 for Thursday arrival, $30 for Friday and $15 for Saturday). Hookup and other specialty spots are available by calling Aonia Pass MX.

Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday’s at 2pm ET, with the exception of Big Buck, Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. GNCC Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday’s. Later in the year GNCC Racing will premiere on MAVTV with event highlight episodes.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Ben Kelley (center), Steward Baylor (right) and Craig DeLong (left) rounded out the 2023 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC top three. 
Ben Kelley (center), Steward Baylor (right) and Craig DeLong (left) rounded out the 2023 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC top three.  Ken Hill

Moose Racing Wild Boar Results and Points Standings

Palatka, Florida

Round 2 of 12 | Sunday, March 5, 2023

GNCC

Wild Boar - Overall Race

March 4, 2023
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:38:53.499 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Steward Baylor 02:41:06.459 Belton, SC United States KTM
3Craig Delong 02:41:23.078 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Ricky Russell 02:41:47.650 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
5Ryder Lafferty 02:43:10.610 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
6Liam Draper 02:43:27.477 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
7Jordan Ashburn 02:44:32.368 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
8Lyndon Snodgrass 02:44:58.259 Australia Kawasaki
9Grant Baylor 02:45:29.228 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
10Grant Davis 02:45:38.170 KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC2 Pro Race

March 4, 2023
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ryder Lafferty 02:43:10.610 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
2Liam Draper 02:43:27.477 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
3Lyndon Snodgrass 02:44:58.259 Australia Kawasaki
4Grant Davis 02:45:38.170 KTM
5Angus Riordan 02:46:25.479 Woodland, CA United States KTM
6Ruy Barbosa 02:46:25.905 Chile Honda
7Cody J Barnes 02:46:58.130 Sterling, IL United States Honda
8Jonathan Johnson 02:47:27.410 Landrum, SC United States Beta
9Mason Semmens 02:49:18.556 Australia KTM
10Jesse Ansley 02:52:17.550 Myakka City, FL United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 4, 2023
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 02:56:32.298 Erin, NY United States Yamaha
2Jhak Walker 02:58:05.120 Morrisonville, IL United States GasGas
3Dakoda Devore 03:00:03.290 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
4Van Gosselin 03:08:10.758 Pownal, VT United States KTM
5Landon Lynn 03:10:46.419 KTM
6Jason Lipscomb 03:11:26.412 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
7Sawyer Carratura 02:37:53.855 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
8Jonathan Ecklund 02:51:08.379 Houtzdale, PA United States KTM
DNFZack Hayes 00:00:00.000 Sumter, SC United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - WXC Race

March 4, 2023
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Korie Steede 02:03:24.037 Beloit, OH United States KTM
2Rachael Archer 02:04:47.290 New Zealand Yamaha
3Rachel Gutish 02:08:13.916 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
4Shelby A Turner 02:08:24.219 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 02:24:30.170 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
6Kayla Oneill 02:28:42.019 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
7Sheryl B Hunter 02:32:14.750 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
8Marika Hamel 02:36:39.690 Joly GasGas
9Elizabeth Perez 02:38:13.579 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
10Megan Barnes 02:44:12.759 Okeechobee, FL United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States55
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States55
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States39
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States37
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States32
6Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States29
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States27
8Lyndon Snodgrass Australia25
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand22
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States21
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States60
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia46
3Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand40
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States37
5Ruy Barbosa Chile33
6Mason Semmens Australia28
7Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States28
8Grant Davis 27
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States24
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States22
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States60
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States46
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States37
4Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States33
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States33
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States30
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States21
8Landon Lynn 16
9Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States14
10Jonathan Ecklund Houtzdale, PA United States13
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States60
2Rachael Archer New Zealand50
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States42
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada36
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States32
6Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States29
7Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States25
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States24
9Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States23
10Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States14
Full Standings
