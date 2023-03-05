Results Archive
Watch: Daytona Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

March 5, 2023 12:00pm | by:
Video highlights from the eighth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Daytona Supercross was the fourth 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the eighth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the 53rd Daytona Supercross.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Daytona Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX East Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Arlington 2023

Main Event Results

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Main Event

March 4, 2023
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 16:29.13613 Laps1:14.162 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Max Anstie 16:38.263+9.1271:14.454 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
3Haiden Deegan 16:53.650+24.5141:14.779 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jordon Smith 16:58.496+29.3601:15.408 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jeremy Martin 16:59.777+30.6411:16.265 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Daytona - 450SX Main Event

March 4, 2023
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 21:22.41517 Laps1:14.089 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb 21:24.206+1.7911:14.742 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Chase Sexton 21:34.461+12.0461:14.136 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Justin Barcia 21:45.416+23.0011:14.073 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Jason Anderson 21:51.490+29.0751:14.737 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia99
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States74
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States71
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States71
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States186
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States181
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States176
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States148
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany138
Full Standings

