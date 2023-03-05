Watch: Daytona Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
March 5, 2023 12:00pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the eighth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Daytona Supercross was the fourth 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the eighth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the 53rd Daytona Supercross.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Daytona Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX East Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Arlington 2023
Main Event Results
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:29.136
|13 Laps
|1:14.162
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Max Anstie
|16:38.263
|+9.127
|1:14.454
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:53.650
|+24.514
|1:14.779
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jordon Smith
|16:58.496
|+29.360
|1:15.408
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|16:59.777
|+30.641
|1:16.265
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:22.415
|17 Laps
|1:14.089
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:24.206
|+1.791
|1:14.742
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:34.461
|+12.046
|1:14.136
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Justin Barcia
|21:45.416
|+23.001
|1:14.073
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|21:51.490
|+29.075
|1:14.737
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|99
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|74
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|71
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|71
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|186
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|181
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|176
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|148
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|138