Chris Blose, Coty Schock, Cullin Park, and previously mentioned Thrasher rounded out the top ten. Park had an incident where he ran into Michael Mosiman’s downed GasGas MC 250F, which cost him some time. Park still ended up pulling off a top-ten finish with ninth, tying his career best.

Jeremy Hand put in a 12th-place finish for his best result of this season and his second-best 250SX career finish to date. Florida’s own Jack Chambers made his first main event start of the season and finished 17th.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Talon Hawkins had to make the dreaded trip to the LCQ in order to qualify for the main event following an 11th in the first heat of the night. The supercross rookie he hit his marks and made it to the main event. He said after the race while going to the LCQ is less than ideal he took it as an opportunity to get more time on the track and learn more. In the main event he clipped a Tuff Block with his front wheel and damaged his front brake rotor. A quick pit stop to the mechanics’ area fixed the issue but left him without a front break for the rest of the race. He came through 18th.

“Daytona was pretty good,” said Hawkins in a post-race team press release. “I got my best qualifying position so far, so that’s definitely something to be happy about. I ended up in the LCQ after the heat race…I just had a little spill, so I have some corrections to make and some stuff to work on. But I was running P8 in the main and had a little mishap and went down. That caused a little bike problem…my fault. I’ve got to stay off the ground and keep on keeping on. I know what to work on, so we’ll get back to Baker’s Factory and make something happen next weekend.”

Tom Vialle was in second behind Lawrence on the first full lap when he crashed in the jumps after the whoops section. Word from the KTM team was that Vialle was not injured in his crash, although his bike was too mangled to continue.

“First time for me in Daytona was pretty good, I felt great in the practice and qualified sixth,” Vialle said a post-race quote from KTM. “I had a great start, I was first in the Heat on the start and I finished second, felt good. I had another great start in the Main Event and when Hunter Lawrence passed me, I was sitting well in second position, but on lap three I tipped over on a triple – I landed a little bit short and just tipped over. For sure, that was frustrating because I feel like we could have delivered a strong result, but that is how it is and we are going to do a great week with training and be ready for next weekend.”

As mentioned, Mosiman crashed out of a top-ten position and his bike slowed up Park momentarily as well. Mosiman’s mechanic said the #31 is not injured (a little banged up) but his bike was pretty mangled, so he had to pull off.

Caden Braswell had some sort of front wheel issue after he collided with teammate Jace Owen and his night was done after eight laps in the main event. Once the track was clear, him and two track workers pushed his race bike off the track, carrying the front.

After taking the 250SX East Region opening round main event win, Hunter Lawrence has been in the points lead ever since. After four rounds, Lawrence (99 points) leads Anstie (85 points) by 14 points, third-place Deegan (74 points) by 25 points, and fourth-place tie between Smith and Martin (71 points apiece) by 28 points. Thrasher (70 points) sits sixth 29 points back. The 250SX East Region will be back in action again next weekend at the Indianapolis Supercross for the fifth round of the 10-round season.