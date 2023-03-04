Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, ahead of today’s 53rd Daytona Supercross. This race will mark the unofficial halfway point of the 2023 season, being the eighth of the 17 total rounds for the 450SX Class and the fourth 250SX East Region Championship round.
Today appears to be typical Daytona Beach weather, as we expect a high of about 88 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain in the early afternoon around 1 p.m. If the rain does come, it is not expected to be for long. By the time the night show rolls around, we should expect a temperature around 75 degrees.
Also in typical Daytona Beach fashion, the track will surely be difficult. Very similar to the 2022 layout, this year’s build features an over/under bridge, two back-to-back sand straight sections slip up by a right, 180-degree turn, a set of whoops, and a very steep wall jump ahead of the finish line.
In the 250SX Class, Hunter Lawrence enters the day with a nine-point advantage over two-time podium finisher Max Anstie and a 16-point advantage over Arlington Supercross Triple Crown overall race winner Nate Thrasher. Hunter Lawrence claimed the first two wins on the season, but Anstie has molded into a championship threat with his consistency and Thrasher has looked really fast this year and has emerged as a championship contender, despite dealing with a knee injury the last two rounds and counting. Add in Haiden Deegan, who has been impressive to start off his 250SX career; Jeremy Martin, 2016 main event winner and multi-time podium finisher here; and Jordon Smith, 2018 Daytona 250SX main event winner; and even Tom Vialle and Michael Mosiman, and we have a handful of riders capable of taking the win tonight. Give us your pick in the comments section below.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|73
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|62
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|57
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|53
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|53
In the 450SX Class, it would be tough to bet against Eli Tomac today. The Colorado native has claimed a record-breaking six 450SX main event wins at his venue in the last seven starts, his only non-win coming in 2018. If Tomac were to take the win tonight, he would not only claim a seventh 450SX win here at the speedway, but he would move into sole possession of third all-time on the 450SX wins list with 49. And most importantly, he would still leave tonight with the points lead. Despite being off to the best 450SX start of his career so far, he only has a two-point lead over Cooper Webb and a five-point lead over Chase Sexton—because both the #2 and the #23 are off to their best start to a 450SX season to date as well! Feld Motor Sports statistician Clinton Fowler said this is the closest gap separating first and third in the premier class of AMA Supercross through the first even rounds in history! Is it possible for either Webb or Sexton to leave tonight with the points lead tonight. But will it happen? Will Tomac continue his domination at Daytona International Speedway, or will another rider dethrone ET1? Tune in tonight to find out! Riders will be taking to the track shortly for track walk.
And two last things to note on the 450SX Class:
-RJ Hampshire is making his 450SX debut today aboard a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450.
-Dylan Ferrandis had just returned from concussion protocol when suffered a huge crash during the press day riding session yesterday. We heard he is okay and is expected to race today.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|158
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|155
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|130
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|122