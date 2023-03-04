As Sneaky As They Come

Okay, so a two-time 450SX champion winning races isn’t exactly sneaky, but man, the way Webb works sure is sometimes! He’s like the guy in a hockey game hanging out next to the net waiting for the puck to dribble his way so he can flick it in. That’s not to say he’s getting lucky though—he’s won far too many races to chalk it up to chance. He’s just a master at seizing opportunities, and his incredible late-race strength seems to help create them. Will he go back-to-back at Daytona? -Hansel

Party Crashers

The last two podiums have been filled by Tomac, Webb, and Sexton. The trio will certainly fill it out many more times this season, but sooner or later someone else is going to crash the podium party. So far in 2023 Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Ken Roczen are the only other riders who’ve gotten on the box. Will one of them, or someone new, break up the party and get their hands on some champagne in Daytona? -Hansel

Ferrandis Returns

We haven’t seen Dylan Ferrandis race since he sustained a concussion in Houston. Before that things were going decently for him—he went four, six, and five in the first three races and seemed to be getting along pretty well with the bike. Well, we’ll finally get to see him back in action this weekend, and what better venue than Daytona for the former 450 National Champion to make his return at? Does Ferrandis come out swinging, or does he ease back into the swing of things? -Hansel