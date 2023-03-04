Tightening Up
Usually at this point in the season there seems to be a clear direction, in terms of the title fight, and while Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton have established themselves as the strongest contenders, it seems to be anyone’s guess as to just what might play out on any given Saturday night. Same goes for the points lead, and somehow, after seven rounds it’s tighter than ever! Tomac leads Webb by a mere two points, with Sexton only five points back in third. Will Tomac, who finished third in Arlington, get some points back or will we see a new championship leader for the first time in 2023? -Aaron Hansel
Making History
With six wins to his credit at Daytona, Tomac is the winningest premier class supercross racer the legendary raceway has ever seen. Maintaining the points lead and getting a win is probably all he’ll be thinking about when he lines up on Saturday night, but if he does win, he’ll extend an already extremely impressive Daytona win tally, while increasing his total win count to 49, just a single win shy of James Stewart’s 50. -Hansel
As Sneaky As They Come
Okay, so a two-time 450SX champion winning races isn’t exactly sneaky, but man, the way Webb works sure is sometimes! He’s like the guy in a hockey game hanging out next to the net waiting for the puck to dribble his way so he can flick it in. That’s not to say he’s getting lucky though—he’s won far too many races to chalk it up to chance. He’s just a master at seizing opportunities, and his incredible late-race strength seems to help create them. Will he go back-to-back at Daytona? -Hansel
Party Crashers
The last two podiums have been filled by Tomac, Webb, and Sexton. The trio will certainly fill it out many more times this season, but sooner or later someone else is going to crash the podium party. So far in 2023 Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Ken Roczen are the only other riders who’ve gotten on the box. Will one of them, or someone new, break up the party and get their hands on some champagne in Daytona? -Hansel
Ferrandis Returns
We haven’t seen Dylan Ferrandis race since he sustained a concussion in Houston. Before that things were going decently for him—he went four, six, and five in the first three races and seemed to be getting along pretty well with the bike. Well, we’ll finally get to see him back in action this weekend, and what better venue than Daytona for the former 450 National Champion to make his return at? Does Ferrandis come out swinging, or does he ease back into the swing of things? -Hansel
Streak Snapper
The last time Jeremy Martin won a supercross race was Minneapolis in 2018. That’s not exactly the kind of streak any racer wants, and to be fair, he’s missed a lot of races since then due to injury, but still, you know Martin is looking forward to ending the drought. This weekend would be a great place to do it too—Daytona is the most outdoorsy supercross track on the circuit, and Martin is especially strong in motocross. He’s even got a pair of 250 National championships to his name! Can Martin get back in the winner’s circle this weekend? -Hansel
Streak Snapper X2
Speaking of riders who haven’t won in a while, how about Jordon Smith? The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider is definitely capable of winning, and he’s even earned a pair of podiums this season already. He’s also no stranger to winning at Daytona—he took top honors in the 250SX class there in 2018. He’s found himself on the ground a few times in 2023, something that’s been a weakness for him, but if he can avoid those issues, he’s got a real shot at taking the checkers in Daytona. -Hansel
Stepping Up
For Daytona, anyway. With the 250SX west region on hiatus, it's not unusual to see riders from that class dip their toes in the water in the 450 Class, especially at Daytona. Well, this year RJ Hampshire will be doing just that. It's hard to predict how he'll do, he's never raced in a 450SX race before, but we do know he's always fast and never lacks effort. How will he stack up in his first foray into the premier ranks? -Hansel
Rough Ride
Saying that the main competitor for these guys this weekend is going to be the track is so dang cliché. But seriously if any track will jump up and bite you it's the Daytona Supercross track. With the high speeds, sand, and ruts, most guys are just trying to survive out there. It seems every year crashes play into the results at Daytona. I think everyone remembers James Stewart's crash in 2011. But personally, I think Grant Langston’s crash in 2010 was one of the most gut-wrenching crashes I have ever seen in person. What’s your most memorable Daytona “throwing it away” moment? -Sarah Whitmore
First Time
In honor of Justin Brayton being the Grand Marshal this weekend, let’s see if anyone can get their first ever supercross win at Daytona. It seems almost impossible that anyone could top the hard charging threesome of Tomac, Webb, and Sexton, but it’s Daytona and as mentioned above, anything can happen. -Whitmore