When we left off, Part 1 of The List: Daytona Supercross History, we covered the initial Daytona races of the early ‘70s to Jeremy McGrath’s third and final win here in 1999. Today, we’re going from 2000 to 2022, an era during which the Daytona Supercross itself transitioned from an “outdoor supercross” to something a little more akin to the rest of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship—going from a daytime marathon on an extended track to a nighttime race on a more modern track, though still the roughest round of all.

Jeremy McGrath was still the reigning King of Supercross in 2000, and he had more than proven himself a capable outdoor rider, not only by winning the Daytona SX multiple times, but by also claiming the ’95 AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship. But by 2000 he was a supercross-only rider, which made that year’s Daytona visit even more of a challenge. He was still the SX points leader when the series reached Daytona, and he would go on to win his seventh AMA Supercross title in eight years, but at Daytona 2000 he saw the first real glimpse of the man who was about to usurp him, Ricky Carmichael. After stumbling and crashing through a year-and-a-half of premier-class supercross, Carmichael showed up at Daytona 2000 ready to take it to the King. He was, by this point, working with Aldon Baker, and he had transformed himself from a pudgy kid to a well-trained and trimmed-down athlete. That’s what it was going to take to beat Jeremy McGrath: Fitness to mitigate the talent gap McGrath held on everyone.

At Daytona 2000 RC won his first-ever AMA Supercross on his Chevrolet-backed Kawasaki KX250, lapping all the way up to fifth. Jeremy was right there with him—for the first ten laps anyway—before he finally backed it down. Carmichael actually ended up doing 21 laps rather than the standard 20 after the flagger missed him the 19th lap around. Ricky didn’t win another SX in 2000 but the die had been cast.

On a side note for the 2000 race, not only was it Carmichael’s first-ever 250 SX win, it was also the first-ever for Travis Pastrana in the 125 class. Seems like a good race for Steve Matthes and Jason Weigandt’s Leatt Re-Raceables series of podcasts.