Welcome to Racerhead on a very, very busy day. Bike Week has begun here in Daytona, and all of the teams and independent riders in Monster Energy AMA Supercross are rolling into the garages. Meanwhile, we’re expecting another sellout crowd for the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross, which takes place Sunday through Tuesday, so the campground on the infield is also filling up quickly. And maybe 55 miles away, the second round of the AMA Grand National Cross Country Series will take place tomorrow and Sunday, so there’s a whole bunch of dirt bike racing kicking off Bike Week!

Tomorrow night’s Round 8 of the series should be a real barnburner. As Ricky Carmichael himself likes to say, “The series starts at Daytona.” And while Matthes may bemoan that idea, @fowlersfacts Clinton Fowler checked the data and found out that in 29 of the last 33 AMA Supercross Championships, the man who had the points lead after this race went on to take the title. And with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac, Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, and Honda HRC Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton all just five points apart—the closest three-way battle at this point in series history, again according to @fowlersfacts—all three are going to want to win this particular race. Tomac’s already done it six times, which of course is the all-time record, and he’s the only man in the 450 class to have ever won the Daytona SX (and he finished second twice).

Other than that battle royale, there’s a ton of things happening here—even some of the Stark Varg folks are here watching. Press day on the Ricky Carmichael–built track starts pretty soon, so I will cut this intro short, and hopefully Weege or Matthes will have a report on it. And Tom Journet is here to shoot for Racer X Films, and now they’re calling me over to the AMA trailer on the radio. Enjoy the rest of Racerhead and Bike Week!