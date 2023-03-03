Right from pitlane at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, Tom Journet and Mitch Kendra catch up with Jeremy Martin, Nate Thrasher, RJ Hampshire on his 450 debut, Ricky Carmichael, and first time Grand Marshall here at Daytona Justin Brayton. Check out some interviews and raw riding footage from some of the action earlier today.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Image/report: Mitch Kendra