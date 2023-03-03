The Triple Crown in Arlington sure provided some good racing, and our own Tom Journet was on the floor to capture more than just the close battles. Today we look at Eli Tomac's flashy line in the first rhythm section, how the dragon's back and whoop section became a jump line, and what happened in the interaction with Chase Sexton, lapped traffic, and Cooper Webb taking the lead.

We also look closer at Hunter Lawrence's technique with the clutch and braking hard for an inside corner, how different riders use the clutch in the whoops, and so much more. All of that on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Tom Journet

