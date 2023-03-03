Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Daytona SX and Wild Boar GNCC

How to Watch Daytona SX and Wild Boar GNCC

March 3, 2023 10:45am
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2022 Daytona Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 4, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This race will be the eighth event of 2023 and will be the fourth 250SX East Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Daytona Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Daytona Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

This weekend’s broadcast team for the night show will be as follows:
Play by Play: Daniel Blair
Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
Reporters: James Stewart, Will Christien, Jason Thomas

Related: Justin Brayton Named Grand Marshal For 53rd Running of Daytona Supercross

The second round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida. The Wild Boar GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

If you are in town for the Daytona Supercross, the Wild Boar GNCC is a little over an hour drive away if you want to check out the racing action on either Saturday or Sunday!

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States160
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States158
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States155
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States130
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany122
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia73
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom62
3Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States57
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States53
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States53
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States30
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States25
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States21
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States18
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States30
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia25
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States21
4Ruy Barbosa Chile18
5Mason Semmens Australia16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States30
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States25
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States21
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States18
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States16
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States30
2Rachael Archer New Zealand25
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States21
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada18
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States16
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Daytona Supercross

Daytona Supercross Race Center

Daytona Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Daytona - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 4, 2023
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo
Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
14Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 4, 2023
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
31Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
58Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

Wild Boar GNCC

Wild Boar GNCC Race Center

Wild Boar Start Rows

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Hog Waller
454 Co Rd 310
Palatka, FL 32177

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Daytona Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to the Wild Boar GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Daytona Supercross layout.
The 2023 Daytona Supercross layout. Daytona International Speedway

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The 2023 Wild Boar GNCC track map.
The 2023 Wild Boar GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

2023 Daytona SX Schedule
2023 Daytona SX Schedule AMA

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Wild Boar GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Palatka, Florida.

Friday, March 3

9:00am | Gates Open
2:00pm – 7:00pm | ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
5:00pm – 7:00pm | Bar Dragger Pit Bike Challenge with Fuel Ministries 
12:00am | Gates Close

Saturday, March 4

6:00am | Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am50cc | Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am50cc | Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am | Pro ATV Registration
11:00am | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 7:00pm | Bike Registration - all classes
5:00pm – 7:00pm | Bar Dragger Pit Bike Challenge with Fuel Ministries 
5:30pm | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
7:00pm – 7:45pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00am | Gates Close

Sunday, March 5

6:00am | Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am | Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am | Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05am – 9:45am | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm | Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now