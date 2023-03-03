Note: Main image is from the 2022 Daytona Supercross.
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 4, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This race will be the eighth event of 2023 and will be the fourth 250SX East Region event of the season.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Daytona Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Daytona Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.
This weekend’s broadcast team for the night show will be as follows:
Play by Play: Daniel Blair
Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
Reporters: James Stewart, Will Christien, Jason Thomas
The second round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida. The Wild Boar GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
If you are in town for the Daytona Supercross, the Wild Boar GNCC is a little over an hour drive away if you want to check out the racing action on either Saturday or Sunday!
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
DaytonaSaturday, March 4
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
Wild BoarSaturday, March 4
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|158
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|155
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|130
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|122
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|73
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|62
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|57
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|53
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|53
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|25
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|21
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|18
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|30
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|25
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|21
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|18
|5
|Mason Semmens
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|30
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|25
|3
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|21
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|18
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|30
|2
|Rachael Archer
|25
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|16
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Daytona Supercross
Daytona Supercross Race Center
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|14
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
Daytona - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListMarch 4, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|31
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
|58
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Wild Boar GNCC
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Hog Waller
454 Co Rd 310
Palatka, FL 32177
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
TICKETS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Daytona Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to the Wild Boar GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Daytona Beach, Florida.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Wild Boar GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Palatka, Florida.
Friday, March 3
9:00am | Gates Open
2:00pm – 7:00pm | ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
5:00pm – 7:00pm | Bar Dragger Pit Bike Challenge with Fuel Ministries
12:00am | Gates Close
Saturday, March 4
6:00am | Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am50cc | Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am50cc | Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am | Pro ATV Registration
11:00am | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 7:00pm | Bike Registration - all classes
5:00pm – 7:00pm | Bar Dragger Pit Bike Challenge with Fuel Ministries
5:30pm | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
7:00pm – 7:45pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00am | Gates Close
Sunday, March 5
6:00am | Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am | Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am | Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05am – 9:45am | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm | Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)