Daytona took on a new ID in 1973 when it was turned into the opening round of AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and a lot of things were happening in that nascent era of the sport in America. Yamaha had lost the Jones brothers, Gary and Dewayne, as well as Marty Tripes, to the brand new Team Honda, which would introduce their new Honda Elsinore CR250M purpose-built motocrossers. They replaced him with Dutch import Pierre Karsmakers, who would enter his first-ever 500 National and win, giving the brand its first 500 National win as well. And Kawasaki, which had hired Jimmy Weinert away from Yamaha, showed up with their all-green motorcycles for the first time at Daytona, with Brad Lackey also riding one as the defending AMA 500 National Champion, though was destined to head to Europe soon after the Daytona race. But even with all that new Japanese machinery entered, it was Bob Grossi on a Husqvarna who won the 250 class--his one and only AMA Pro Motocross win.

But the biggest change for Daytona came in 1974 when it became the first round of the first-ever AMA Supercross Championship (though it was then called the AMA/Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross). Promoter Jim France teamed up with Houston Astrodome promoter Allen Becker to start the new series, not realizing that over the next five decades it would become the most prestigious dirt bike racing championship in the world. On that first day Pierre Karsmakers earned himself another first as Yamaha's first AMA Supercross winner when he took the 250cc class. The 500cc win went to visiting Belgian superstar Roger DeCoster, at the time only a three-time 500cc World Champion--he would add two more in '75 and '76.

The '76 winner at Daytona was supposed to be Bob Hannah, even though the Yamaha upstart had never actually been to Daytona International Speedway. What he had already done was dominate the Florida Winter-AMA Series in his breakout of sorts, as Yamaha had hired him and Rick Burgett to be their new two-man wrecking crew. Hannah and Burgett were more or less rookies, and they showed up at the Florida Winter-AMAs. These races were then still arguably bigger than the AMA Pro Motocross Series, as every top pro from pretty all over the country set up in the Sunshine State for most of January and February. Riding works OW26 400cc motorcycles. Hannah was so dominant, so quickly, that Cycle News scribe Jim "Greek" Gianatsis gave him that most Florida of nicknames, "Hurricane." It fit and it stuck. At the next week's race at Orlando Sports Stadium (really a car track) Hannah won again. One week later at Gatorback, Hannah won yet again. One week later at Cocoa Beach, he won again! Finally, the last round at St. Petersburg's Sunshine Speedway, Hannah won again.

That led to Daytona and the first true "big race" of Hannah's new Yamaha deal. He was on a collision course with another young rising star in Suzuki's Tony DiStefano, who won every round of the 250 class in that same Florida Winter-AMA Series. Daytona would mark Hannah's first-ever AMA Supercross, and he would drop down to the 250 for it. It didn't go well. Hannah crashed in each of the three motos (Daytona's format at the time) and only mustered tenth overall, while Tony D. won with 2-1-1 scores. The upstart Hannah's win streak was over, but he was really just getting started. Hannah wouldn't win a single SX in 1976, but he win the AMA 125 National Championship.