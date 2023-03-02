A prototypical, yet awkward sand whoops section is up next and there is never really a rhythm to be found here. The goal is to keep the front end light and carry as much momentum as possible over the oddly spaced bumps.

A back-to-back sand section is next and we always see issues here. The deep sand wreaks havoc every year but thankfully it’s not immediately after the start this year.

After exiting the sand, riders rip sideways across the start and into another triple-onto-tabletop and off variation. This one should be easier and momentum will be at the ready, but the angles of the jumps could add a wrinkle that we just can’t predict from a track map.

A quick switchback section will be a bit of follow-the-leader before a small double into a sandy left hand 90. Riders will sprint underneath a tunnel and then make a 90 degree right to parallel the home stretch of the speedway.

The next section will likely see riders go 1-2-2 or 2-3 but the goal will be to avoid the higher jump altogether. Low is fast and if a tall takeoff is avoidable, that’s the best play. A standard supercross triple is strategically placed alongside the grandstands before a dragon’s back to end the long straight.

A 180 at the far eastern part of the track brings riders back alongside pit lane. The only real SX whoops section of the course is up next and these will be tricky. They will develop a rut or two but that line gets very edgy. You’ll see riders hopping side to side, attempting to keep both wheels aligned.

Up next is a Daytona staple, the high-low doubles that you’ll only see at this racetrack. The best line is typically in the middle, finding a way to triple but while staying as low as possible.

A split-lane switchback is next and we often see passing attempts here. It’s also the last corner before the finish line so watch for riders who are on the bubble to go for broke here.

There is a slow tunnel jump that leads into a steep double and then immediately into the finish line jump. Watch for riders to try rolling this steep double and also doubling to see which is quicker. Remember, low is fast and if that steep double causes riders to hang up in the air, they will scrub the take off and then accelerate on the downside instead of the moonshot.