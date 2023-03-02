Well, it is official: RJ Hampshire is set to make his 450SX Class debut this weekend at the 53rd running of the Daytona Supercross. The Florida native sits second in the 250SX West Region standings but will jump to the premier class this weekend as the 250SX West Region is on break until the Seattle Supercross on March 25th.

Hampshire has nine career 250SX main event podiums (including one win) in his 52 250SX main event starts to date. The #24 sits 20 points down to Jett Lawrence with five 250SX West Region events left in the season. Hampshire hinted at riding/racing an FC 450 recently in the Oakland Supercross post-race press conference, but nothing was official until his Instagram post last night.

"Let’s give it a go!!! See you this weekend in Daytona on the 450!

Thank you to the ones that made it happen and gave me this opportunity 🙌🏼"