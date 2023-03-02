This weekend Monster Energy AMA Supercross descends on Daytona International Speedway. Check out our injury report for a list of who’ll miss the action in 2023.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – Wrist | TBD
Comment: Cianciarulo missed Arlington with a wrist injury. At time of posting the team hadn’t responded to our request for confirmation on his status for Daytona.
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | In
Comment: Ferrandis is expected to return to action at Daytona following a concussion sustained in Houston.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Comment: Hartranft suffered multiple major injuries while practicing before the year got started. He’s out for the season.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin is working on healing up 100 percent after a broken scaphoid derailed him during the week before San Diego.
Alex Ray – Thumb | Out
Comment: Ray broke his thumb in Tampa but hopes to be back for Indianapolis or Detroit.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
Joey Savatgy – Banged Up | In
Comment: Savatgy had a big crash in Arlington. Fortunately, he didn’t break anything, and we’re hearing he’s in for Daytona.
Justin Starling – Knee | In
Comment: Starling came into Arlington with a hurt knee and aggravated it even more in the LCQ. When we checked in with Starling on his status for Daytona, he simply replied, “Ain’t no bitch.” He’s in for Saturday.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart underwent surgery on his knee to address an injury sustained while practicing. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
250SX East
Vince Friese – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: Friese is currently out with injury. We have not been provided the specifics of the injury, or a timeline for his return.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Currently there is no timetable on a return for Hammaker, who fractured his arm practicing before the season.
Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out
Comment: Kilroy is out with a pair of broken wrists sustained in Houston.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out
Comment: Marchbanks is working on getting to 100 percent following a broken wrist, which he sustained before the season. The team hopes he’ll be back for the final four supercross races.
Hardy Munoz – Banged Up | In
Comment: If you saw the broadcast from Arlington then you likely saw Munoz get absolutely creased when went down in the whoops and took a major body blow from a front wheel at speed. Somehow, he’s okay and is in for Daytona.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Comment: Romano is out with a torn ACL and is expected to miss the season.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out
Comment: Shimoda broke his collarbone before the season. There is no solid timetable on his return to racing at the moment.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out
Comment: Swoll is on the mend following surgery on a broken arm. Talon Hawkins is keeping Swoll’s seat cover warm for him while he recovers.
250SX West Region | Next Race: Seattle SX on March 25, 2023
Austin Forkner – Knee
Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.
Kyle Greeson – Back
Comment: Greeson suffered a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season and is out.
Matt Moss – Thumb
Comment: Moss should be back for Seattle after hurting his thumb in Oakland.
Carson Mumford – Calf
Comment: Mumford should be ready to race when the season resumes in Seattle following a calf injury.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist
Comment: Nicoletti is looking at several months of recovery before he can race again after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.