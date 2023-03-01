Thrashing to 4th Win
Nate Thrasher’s picked up his fourth career 250SX win at the 2023 Arlington Supercross. Similar to Levi Kitchen’s Anaheim 2 SX overall Triple Crown win, despite Thrasher not winning a single race on the night, he did claim the overall win. Thrasher’s sixth career 250SX podium came in his 21st main event start.
Webb’s 21st
Cooper Webb claimed his 21st career 450SX win on Saturday, moving him into sole possession of 10th all-time on the premier class AMA Supercross wins list. Webb’s 21st win came in his 99th 450SX main event start.
Cooper Webb claimed his 21st career 450SX win on Saturday at the Arlington SX. Check out the premier class all-time AMA #Supercross wins list with riders with at least 20 wins or more.
Webb is now in sole possession of 10 all-time.
Triple Crown Fever
3 Different Winners
In the 250SX Class, the three races were won by Hunter Lawrence, Jordon Smith, and Jeremy Martin, respectively. Of the 13 Triple Crown races completed in 250SX history, this was the eighth different event where we saw a different rider win each of the three races.
In the 450SX Class, the three races were won by Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, and Cooper Webb, respectively. Of the 13 Triple Crown races completed in 450SX history, this was the sixth different event where we saw a different rider win each of the three races.
+4 Different winners
This was the third time in the 250SX Class we saw three different riders claim the three race wins and a fourth different rider claim the overall win. It happened once in 2018 (the Atlanta SX, won by Austin Forkner’s 4-2-3) and once before already in 2023 at the first Triple Crown event of the season (the Anaheim 2 SX, won by Levi Kitchen’s 4-2-2). We have yet to see four totally different winners in a 450SX Triple Crown event to date.
Class Leaders
Tomac picked up his 11th career Triple Crown race win in the first race, which is the most all-time. Jason Anderson picked up his seventh race win in the second race, and Cooper Webb picked up his sixth race win. These three riders have the most Triple Crown race wins to date.
250SX Race Winners
Hunter Lawrence picked up his second career Triple Crown race win in the first race. Jordon Smith earned his first ever race win in race two, and Jeremy Martin claimed his third race win. Austin Forkner, who is sidelined with a knee injury, remains the class leader in Triple Crown race wins with seven total.
3 for #2
Webb claimed his third 450SX Triple Crown overall, after he earned two in his 2019 championship season. He remains only the second rider to earn at least two Triple Crown overall wins behind Eli Tomac, who has six total Triple Crown overall wins to his name. Four other riders each split the remaining for Triple Crown overall wins to date with one apiece.
2 for #1
Tomac continues to lead a tight championship battle as he leads Webb by two points and Sexton by five points. According to Feld Entertainment statistician Clinton Fowler (@fowlersfacts on Twitter—he’s a great follow), this is the smallest gap after the first seven rounds in the premier class history of AMA Supercross.
With only 5️⃣ points separating Tomac, Webb, and Sexton, this is the smallest points gap in the history of SX after 7 rounds
Other Random Stuff
Texas #2 Step
Webb claimed his seventh 450SX win in the state of Texas. The Red Bull KTM rider has claimed wins at the:
- 2019 Arlington SX
- 2019 Houston SX
- 2021 Houston 2 SX
- 2021 Arlington 1 SX
- 2021 Arlington 2 SX
- 2021 Arlington 3 SX
- 2023 Arlington SX
HRC or Star
Of the seven 250SX main events so far in 2023, either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has won all seven races. Honda has five total wins between the Lawrence brothers (Jett has three, Hunter has two) and Yamaha’s Levi Kitchen and Nate Thrasher each have a win of their own—ironically both were Triple Crown race wins.
Since the start of the 2021 season, either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have claimed 34 of the last 41 250SX main event wins to date as Honda HRC has 17 250SX wins in that span and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has 17 250SX wins in that span.
AMA’s Post-Race Penalty Report
For the second consecutive week, there were no penalties to report in either class.
The AMA has released the post-race penalty report for the Arlington #Supercross. For the second consecutive week, there are no penalties are noted in either class on the report.
Our Post-Race Rider Reaction
Quotes From Around the Paddock
450SX
Jason Anderson | 8-1-3 for 4th overall
“From practice all the way through the final race tonight, I felt strong on my KX™450SR and I know we’re in a great spot to contend for wins. A small mistake through the first turn of that first race really cost me in the overall standings, but I salvaged what I could and bounced back for Race 2. We will keep putting in the work during the week and aim to be in the battle again in Daytona.”
Ken Roczen | 2-6-4 for 5th overall
"I was able to put it on the board pretty much in every practice session, which is something that I haven't been able to do this year, so that was great. In the races, I had two really good starts. In the first race, I found myself in second, battling for the lead the whole time; I was able to bring it home in second. For the second race, I went a little bit deep into the first turn, but came out in third. On the opening lap, another rider made a mistake before the whoops, and we got together, and we both almost crashed. I lost a position there. We were riding well, but these guys are all fast, and it was tough to pass. Going into the third race we were feeling fairly good, but I messed up the start and wasn’t far upfront. I made some passes and a couple of riders crashed, and I was able to come home in fourth place in the final race. Unfortunately, if I could have passed one more rider I would have finished on the overall podium. We were riding a lot better today. The team has been doing a really good job and putting in a lot of work, so I'm really appreciative and can't wait for next weekend."
Aaron Plessinger |6-5-5 for 6th overall
“I felt good all day in practice and then when the first Race came around, I'm not really sure what went on. I didn't feel like I had much in me, couldn't really push that hard, and in that first main event I didn't have it for whatever reason. I tried to get as much fuel in me as I could before the second one and felt a lot better – likewise for the third one. It was good to turn things around in the night show with 6-5-5 for sixth overall. I'll take it heading into Daytona and I'm excited for that!"
Justin Barcia | 4-7-7 for 7th overall
"It was a disappointing night. I rode really good in the first race. The second race was a bit average, and in the third race, I was near the front of the pack, and just had one big mistake. I just lost it, had the crash, and went over the berm. Man, our speed is so good, and the bike's so good. My starts were solid tonight, so there are a lot of positives, but I need to be better.”
Christian Craig | 7-8-8 for 8th overall
“On paper it was better, but I still struggled a bit in the mains. I need to get a start and run up front with those guys and learn that pace more. Starting in the back's not going to help. Other than that, we went 7-8-8. I need to be better, and we've got Daytona coming up so we'll keep working. I'm moving up in the points, but still want more.”
Justin Cooper | 11-9-9 for 9th overall
“It was another tough one for me, but we kept pushing and made some progress throughout the night. Ninth wasn’t the result we were looking for, but it was another good learning experience in tricky conditions. We’ll just keep working.”
Colt Nichols | 9-16-15 for 14th overall
“Another Triple Crown, and a very rough night in the office for me. I wasn’t agreeing with the track and had some mistakes and crashes. I had some bad starts and just put myself in poor positions. Luckily, we get to try again in seven days in Daytona; I really like that place and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve just got to wipe it clean from tonight and focus on next weekend.”
Shane McElrath | 16-12-13 for 15th overall
"The track was tough," reported McElrath. "It felt good to really race every single race. I mean, I fell off a little at the end of each one, but we're making big strides overall, and I'm excited about the progress and learning we’re making. We're just working together as a team and that's what I'm really excited about."
Kyle Chisholm | 17-15-19 for 16th overall
"Got through Arlington. I had a little crash there at the end so I'm sore, but overall I had some good moments. I just missed advancing by a couple of tenths of a second and I had to go to the LCQ. But we made the most of that. It's never fun to be in the LCQ, but if you're going to be in it, might as well get the win, right? So that was good. At night in the third race I was working my way up, and with just a few laps to go I got a little squirrely in the whoops, hit some Tuff Blox, and went down pretty hard. I'm sore, not really hurt, more just mad at myself. I just want to be a little closer to the front. I'm looking forward to Daytona. I like that race."
250SX
Tom Vialle | 5-9-2 for 4th overall
“Today was good. I felt comfortable in practice, qualifying in seventh and that was my best so far – I felt great on the track. In the first Race I was P5, but struggled a little bit with the start on the second one and finished ninth. The third Race was much better, finishing second in that one and I was really close to the winner at the end, so I was happy. We've made good improvements in these past weeks, we're getting closer and fourth is a positive result. Now I'm looking forward to next week in Daytona."
Michael Mosiman | 7-6-7 for 7th overall
“Man, it felt like after the last two races that we really went to work and made some adjustments on the bike and it was a lot better on the practice track. It really felt like we had got some momentum on our side back at home and it was going to carry that into the weekend, but we came here and were searching a little bit for comfort and feel. I had a couple of bad starts and I just need to grow my confidence. All we can do is take the positives and move on. I'm happy with my start in the third main and running near the front. It's disappointing, but I'm glad we righted the mistakes of the first two and were able to put it up towards the front in the last one.”
Haiden Deegan | 15-5-4 for 8th overall
“I had a super fun time at my first Triple Crown. I had a little bit of an unfortunate first race, but we are continuing to learn, which is the goal. I’m super excited for Daytona next week!”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“I’m very happy with how the weekend went. I don’t think we could have done much better. Daxton won the futures final, and Nate and Jordon ended up first and second overall in the Triple Crown format. Going into the final race, Nate was tied for the lead, and Jordon was one point down from there, so we were in a good position. In the final race, all three guys got great starts, and with things happening all over the track, we ended up 1-2 overall. It was awesome!
“Deegan had great starts in all three races. Small mistakes kept him off the podium tonight, but he’s learning fast and definitely, has what it takes to be a podium guy. We will keep gaining experience every race and hope to see him up there soon.”
Chris Blose | 8-8-8 for 9th overall
“The three main event format is challenging because starts are so important. Thankfully, I was able to stay clear of any crashes and find a good position in the first two races. The track was really fast and made it hard to gain time once we got through the first few laps. I’ll take the ninth, but I’m really working toward a top-five.”
Chance Hymas | 9-7-16 for 10th overall
“This weekend wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad. I struggled in qualifying, just wasn’t feeling comfortable enough to push to my limit. My first two mains were pretty good, just need to limit my mistakes and get a little meaner. Third main I ended up crashing and getting 16th. Tenth overall is nothing to be stoked about, but I’m happy to get out of it healthy. Now to get ready for Daytona.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“It was another busy day, with four riders in the truck. Everybody was in a good mood and happy to be racing inside a dome; even though it was cold outside, the racing inside was hot! It’s the first race of the season we haven’t won in either class, but we were contending all day–and we extended our points lead in the 250 class, and closed the points gap in the 450 class.”
Talon Hawkins | 13-15-11 for 13th overall
“Qualifying is definitely something I need to work on. I'm going out to Baker's Factory this next week and I'm going to be there for a while. We're going to work on some high-intensity training. I know I need it, and I'm excited to implement that style of training. The rest of the day went pretty good. I ended up with a P13 overall. I'm pretty pumped about that. It's a good base, and I know where to build from here. I'm hoping to get some top-ten finishes. That's what I want, and I know I can do it. I've just got to put it together and ride the way I know how to ride.”
Marshal Weltin | 17-17-24 for 16th overall
"I had some better qualifying results, got into the show, and ended up healthy. I checked off some boxes, but I want more. Working with the team's been great, everyone's very responsive so I'm stoked to be able to make progress this week.
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Larry Brooks:
"The Triple Crown in Arlington, Texas was okay. It was a decent weekend. Both classes are stacked very deep. So, I think it's just baby steps for the team, and we just keep improving and every weekend we get a little bit better. That's been happening so we’re happy."
250SX Futures
1st | Daxton Bennick
“It was a really good night. I qualified first in both my practices and won the main event for the Futures class. I’m pumped about it! It was a really good day. The track was really challenging, so it made it fun and made me ride really smart, so yeah, it was good.”