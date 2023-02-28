Two stories for Eli Tomac at Arlington: he announced he will now race a full season in 2023, saying he will return to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and race the new SMX World Championship in September. There’s also the story of the Arlington race itself. Tomac won the first Triple Crown race, had a so-so second race (fourth) then led the final race. Then he crashed! Not quite the same after that, Tomac ended up sixth, and the 1-4-6 scores left him third overall. Title rivals Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton closed up a bit, and this is now the closest series ever between three riders after seven rounds.

Tomac hit those topics after the race.

After you fell you dropped off the pace a little bit. Was it the track conditions or were you banged up or anything like that?

Eli Tomac: Yeah, I was fine I was just knocked a little bit out of rhythm. And then to be honest I was really slow on the dragon’s back, I didn’t realize how fast that inside was and then I got passed by Kenny [Roczen] and then AP [Aaron Plessinger] was making time up on me right there. So, frustrating mistake, losing both wheels on the landing of that tunnel jump.