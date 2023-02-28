Akrapovič Releases New Off-Road Racing–Inspired Exhaust for Yamaha YZ450F
The following press release is from Akrapovič:
Akrapovič Releases New Off-Road Racing–Inspired Exhaust for Yamaha YZ450F
Akrapovič’s latest product for the off-road world is a race-inspired Evolution Line (Titanium)* exhaust for the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F, which has been designed by the Akrapovič engineers working in close collaboration with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team.
Close cooperation between Akrapovič’s Racing R&D and R&D departments has resulted in an exhaust almost identical to the specifications for the one the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team will be racing with in the 2023 Motocross World Championship season. Its tailor-made design has been sculpted to fit within the limited space on the motorcycle, but it still follows the principle of being the largest that the space will permit, allowing increased sound silencing, which mitigates the impact on the natural environment while also facilitating improved flow for the exhaust gases to make their way from the combustion chamber with as few restrictions as possible.
Constructed completely from lightweight, high-grade titanium alloys – for a weight saving of 20.4% (0.9 kg) over the standard exhaust – this system combines performance and durability for the extremes of off-road racing. It features different thicknesses in the sections to ensure perfect protection and to reduce overall weight, allowing the added strength created by the design to provide enhanced resilience in the most demanding conditions. It offers a heightened response through the entire rev range and an optimum feeling when the throttle is opened, giving the rider appreciation of control. The power and torque levels have been increased by an extra 1.8 kW (2.4 hp) at 10,600 rpm on the in-house dyno and 1.5 Nm at 10,500 rpm in back-to-back tests as recorded against a standard stock exhaust system.
The innovative design represents the new generation of Akrapovič exhaust systems for off-road bikes and features a new profiled surface, which influences the sound to meet the FIM noise limits for competition, adding strength and durability to the muffler while delivering a deep, full sound that embraces the balanced pulse of the single-cylinder engine. The Evolution Line (Titanium) exhaust has an integrated resonance chamber for optimum performance and befitting the sound of an Akrapovič exhaust. A special technique was also used to imprint the logo on the system: there is no sticker or engraving, but a new way of adding the logo, which is now bigger and combines white and red – like on the exhausts for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team bikes in the 2023 season of the Motocross World Championship. This new technology provides increased durability and longer life for a product that will be used in the toughest conditions.
The Evolution Line (Titanium) system has been tested on an MX track by an Akrapovič test rider, and so the best version of various prototypes has been chosen as a final configuration based on track tests and dyno runs. Developed for use on closed-course competition circuits only, it is a simple plug-and-play operation to install, with no remapping needed.
Visit Akrapovič online: www.akrapovic.com.