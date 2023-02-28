2022 RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine Show to Air On MAVTV Tonight (February 28)

Make sure to tune in tonight to MAVTV Motorsports Network starting tonight, for the first airing of the MX Sports Pro Racing 2022 Scouting Moto Combine shows, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare.

The 2022 RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine show will air tonight (Tuesday, February 28) at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on MAVTV.

Tune in and watch the U.S. Air Force Moto Scouting Combine shows on MAVTV:

Combine Ep. 1 - RedBud - Tuesday, February 28th @ 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Combine Ep. 2 - Ironman - Tuesday, March 7th @ 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Combine Ep. 3 - Fox Raceway - Tuesday, March 7th @ 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST