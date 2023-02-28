Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
2022 RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine Show to Air On MAVTV Tonight (February 28)

February 28, 2023 3:30pm | by:
2022 RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine Show to Air On MAVTV Tonight (February 28)

Make sure to tune in tonight to MAVTV Motorsports Network starting tonight, for the first airing of the MX Sports Pro Racing 2022 Scouting Moto Combine shows, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare.

The 2022 RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine show will air tonight (Tuesday, February 28) at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on MAVTV. 

Tune in and watch the U.S. Air Force Moto Scouting Combine shows on MAVTV:

Combine Ep. 1 - RedBud - Tuesday, February 28th @ 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Combine Ep. 2 - Ironman - Tuesday, March 7th @ 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Combine Ep. 3 - Fox Raceway - Tuesday, March 7th @ 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST

Check out the RedBud Moto Scouting Combine show trailer below:

