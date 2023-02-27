Results Archive
Watch: Arlington Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

February 27, 2023 10:00am | by:
Watch: Arlington Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the seventh round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the third 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the seventh round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

The Arlington Supercross also featured the 250SX Futures, which was won by Yamaha's Daxton Bennick again. Remember, there are no championship points in the 250SX Futures main events. The championship finale is the only event that counts for the championship.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Arlington Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX East Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Arlington 2023

Main Event Results

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States5 - 2 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States3 - 3 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
4Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States8 - 1 - 3 Kawasaki KX450SR
5Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - 6 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States United States2 - 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States United States4 - 1 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 3 - 6 Honda CRF250R
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France5 - 9 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
5Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom United Kingdom3 - 4 - 9 Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington - 250SX Futures

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Preston Boespflug Preston Boespflug Battle Ground, WA United States United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Bryce Shelly Bryce Shelly Telford, PA United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia73
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom62
3Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States57
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States53
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States53
Full Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States160
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States158
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States155
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States130
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany122
Full Standings
