Heading into the Tampa round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, rumor spread that Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Trasher had torn his ACL. It was possible that Tampa could be a struggle. It…really wasn’t. Yes, Thrasher coughed up a win in the final moments as Hunter Lawrence stole the lead in literally the last corner, but for a guy coming in hurt, second wasn’t bad in the big picture.

Except one thing: Thrasher didn’t even talk about the knee. He doesn’t want to use it as an excuse, and so even when he went out and won this weekend’s Triple Crown race in Arlington, he didn’t want to play the sympathy card.

“I’m not really treating it like I’m hurt,” Thrasher said. “Just doing the same stuff I did in the first round. I felt really good the first round and felt like I had really good speed, but after that crash there wasn’t much in it, I was hurting pretty bad. But we have a really good trainer in Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel] so he just got me back where we needed to be. I’m not treating it any differently, I’m trying to win races just like I wanted to do at the beginning of the year. It’s obviously there, but once you get that adrenaline pumping it’s a lot easier.”

Thrasher says on the weekend he can still go fast. The injury actually plays a larger impact during the week.

“I would say there’s not much [training and practicing] during the week, really,” he says. “We’re kinda limited on what we can do and trying to manage it. We’re just putting our laps in and doing the best we can, but then coming into the races as recovered as we can be. It happened in Houston and that was a bummer, but we’re going to do the best we can, no excuses. Everybody is dealing with something, so we’ll just keep pushing through it.”