Justin Brayton Named Grand Marshal For 53rd Running of Daytona Supercross

The following press release is from Daytona International Speedway:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new tradition will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night as Justin Brayton will become the first grand marshal in DAYTONA Supercross history for the March 4th event, the track announced today.

DAYTONA Supercross is the longest continuous Supercross race in America, dating back to 1971, but has never had a grand marshal to kick off the race. In what is already one of the most electric pre-race ceremonies in sports, Brayton will give the command to drop the gate following the world-class pyrotechnics and dazzling lights show.

Prior to the ceremonies, Brayton will also sign autographs and participate in track walks – giving fans in attendance the opportunity to meet and celebrate with the grand marshal.

“The grand marshal position is one of the most celebrated in motorsports at DIS and it’s time we bring that tradition to DAYTONA Supercross,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Justin’s Supercross story is deeply rooted at Daytona through his emotional victory in 2018 and we can’t wait to have him kick off the biggest race on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule.”

Brayton is a two-time Australian Supercross Championships SX1 champion (2018, 2019) and tallied his lone Monster Energy AMA Supercross victory at Daytona in 2018. He retired from full-time racing following the 2022 season.

“I’m very excited to be the first grand marshal for DAYTONA Supercross, it’s an absolute honor,” said Brayton. “Daytona has always been a special place for me to race because of the history at the iconic speedway, but after winning in 2018 and becoming the oldest racer in Supercross history to win, it’s become extra special. That day is one I’ll never forget and Daytona will always be a place I’ll cherish forever!”