The Arlington Supercross this past weekend was a bit of a home race for Muskogee, Oklahoma’s Colt Nichols. The Honda HRC 450SX class rookie had just a few hours’ drive south into Dallas for the race this week and certainly expected the vibes to be good as he went into his second career Triple Crown race in the premier class. Unfortunately for Nichols, it was the exact opposite of good vibes as he struggled throughout qualifying and never really got things going in the night show either. His 9-16-15 scores put him 14th overall at the end of the night for what is his worst result so far this season. On the heels of a promising ninth place finish at Oakland last week, it was a tough pill to swallow for Nichols in Arlington.

After the race, we spoke with him about the struggles and what he hopes to do in the coming weeks to turn the ship around.

Racer X: Fourteenth overall tonight, but the first main was good and then let’s just pretend nothing else happened after that, right?

Colt Nichols: Yeah. It was about as shitty as it gets, really. I honestly don’t know what to say. I’ve never felt that out of tune with the track and the bike in a while. Left me a little dumbfounded, honestly. I honestly didn’t even really know where to begin all day. Pulling my hair out a little bit just in frustration. Felt like a lost cause a little bit. A lot of it is on me. I just need to get my head in the game a little better. Figure out how to get myself right. It was just a really, really tough day at the office. I haven’t had one of those in a while, to be honest with you. We've got to be a lot better. Luckily, we get another go at it in seven days. I’m looking forward to Daytona. I think that’s going to be a good race for us. We’ll be back in Florida this week, a little bit of a reset, new tracks, new people to ride with. I’m excited about that. So, we just got to be better and we’re going to do it next weekend.