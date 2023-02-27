Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Hobbs
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Arlington

February 27, 2023 1:35pm
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Lots to talk about when it comes to the latest Triple Crown supercross race, the Arlington Supercross! Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about a Cooper Webb-style win, the mistakes by Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac, Nate Thrasher winning, Jim Neese, and more.

Listen to the Arlington Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

