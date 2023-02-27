Even Cooper Webb himself admits Triple Crown races are not his specialty in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Early-race sprint speed, needed to win shorter races, is usually not his best asset, and he excels more in longer races as the track deteriorates and race craft and line choice become key. Yet somehow his assets delivered in the Triple Crown this time, as a wild night in Arlington, Texas, saw tons of riders make mistakes and open the door for Webb to grab the victory. That’s wild, because for Webb a win never even seemed to be in play in the first place, especially after a mediocre fifth in the first race.

“Yeah that was a tough one for sure, but there’s three of them, and I think I learned that at the first one [Anaheim 2]. You have to put yourself in position,” Webb said in the post-race press conference. “And honestly we went the wrong direction with the bike in the first one, we went back and regrouped, and I think we made some good changes for the next two. There were mistakes at the front that definitely helped me, but overall I’m stoked to get the win.”

The mistakes were nuts. You couldn’t have scripted it better for Webb. He took second behind Jason Anderson in race two, but found himself behind all of the contenders in race three. Somehow, some way, they all crashed. Chase Sexton crashed while chasing Eli Tomac. Then Tomac crashed while leading. Justin Barcia bounced off the track, and Anderson nearly did the same. Webb stayed error free and then Sexton, back in the lead after Tomac crashed, got blocked by a lapped rider. Webb inherited all the spots, and his 5-2-1 scores ended up as an unlikely win.

“It was tough,” he said. “I knew going in I had to beat Eli and Chase, and Eli had to get third for me to get the win. I felt like I had pace on Jason, but the track was tough to pass on tonight. I’d get to my spots, and he’s [Anderson] a smart guy and wasn’t making it easy. Then he made that mistake in the whoops and that allowed me to close and make the pass. But I knew I had to get Chase and to get the win and the overall. I felt like I had a great pace going and felt comfortable, but obviously the lappers messed him up and that gave me my chance there. But, there was a lot going on. Eli went down, Bam [Justin Barcia] went down…like I said there was a lot going on.”