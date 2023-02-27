The second Triple Crown race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season took place this past weekend at the Arlington Supercross. Always a fan favorite, the Triple Crown format spells excitement and action that isn’t always seen during a normal night of racing. Throw in a difficult track and the championship favorites starting to emerge and there are a lot of talking points from the weekend. As such we threw some question at long time pro turned pit reporter Jason Thomas for this week’s Breakdown.

Cooper Webb's sneaky ability to collect wins was on display again in Arlington. Is there anyone who's better at taking advantage of these situations than Webb? What makes him so good late in the race?

He has to be considered the master of late race strategy. It seems to be a combination of fitness, mental foresight, and riding deteriorated race tracks very well. He’s been doing it for several years now and to several different riders. Ken Roczen was on the losing end of this dynamic many times in 2021 and now it seems Chase Sexton is getting the bulk of the ire. I don’t think it’s a teachable skill as much as it is inherent in his DNA. It’s almost an inevitability that if he is close to you in the final laps, you’re toast.

Taking that one step further, Webb won but he said this ride did not necessarily give him a big confidence boost. Despite that, does getting a win still help him mentally moving forward? Knowing he can get a win or be in the mix even on a night when he doesn't "have it"?

I think he’s still a bit frustrated with his lack of top end sprint speed. When the track is groomed and everyone is at full go, he doesn’t seem to be able to go with them. We saw that in the early laps at Oakland and again a few times in Arlington. He is finding ways to overcome that liability but I think it irks him to be off the pace early in each main.

Jason Anderson was blazing fast. Without going down in the first race of the night, is it fair to say he most likely could/should take the overall win on the night?

The top few are too tight for me to say he should have won. Could he have won? Absolutely. But, the same could be said for Sexton if he didn’t get hung up on the downed Anderson in the first race or the Kyle Chisholm/Grant Harlan debacle in the third race. I could also make the same argument for Eli Tomac if he didn’t slide out in the third race. All of these guys have silver linings to their night and conversely, things they need to eliminate from their game if they want to be champion.