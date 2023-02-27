2022 Scouting Moto Combine Shows to Air on MAVTV Starting February 28

The remaining broadcasts from last August’s Ironman National and last September’s Fox Raceway II National will air back-to-back during a one-hour block on Tuesday, March 7, beginning at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. The Combine shows will serve as centerpieces of MAVTV's weekly "Two Wheel Tuesday" lineup that puts the spotlight on motorcycle racing.

Tune in and watch the U.S. Air Force Moto Scouting Combine shows on MAVTV:

Combine Ep. 1 - RedBud - Tuesday, February 28th @ 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Combine Ep. 2 - Ironman - Tuesday, March 7th @ 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Combine Ep. 3 - Fox Raceway - Tuesday, March 7th @ 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST

“One of the most important elements of the Scouting Moto Combine pertains to television and the built-in exposure that accompanies the professional level of the sport,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “The broadcasts on MAVTV serve as an extension of the broadcast component of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and offer insight into the program and its purpose to foster the sport’s next generation. Most importantly, these shows will allow fans of our sport, and motorsports as a whole, to learn the names and faces of motocross’ bright future.”