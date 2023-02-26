Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Weege Show: Arlington SX and Why We Go Riding.

February 26, 2023 11:10pm | by: &

Good news! The Arlington Supercross proved nothing! So a fantastic Monster Energy Supercross Championship duel between Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton can continue heading into Daytona. Kellen Brauer wraps up that action while Jason Weigandt walks and talks around East Bend Motorsports, one of his local tracks in North Carolina. Weege was out riding with his son. It's a lot of work and a lot of time but so totally worth it! If you're going riding, you want good suspension, so go to RaceTech.com to get a set of fabulous Gold Valves. Make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance, plus it's all made in the USA! 

