Good news! The Arlington Supercross proved nothing! So a fantastic Monster Energy Supercross Championship duel between Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton can continue heading into Daytona. Kellen Brauer wraps up that action while Jason Weigandt walks and talks around East Bend Motorsports, one of his local tracks in North Carolina. Weege was out riding with his son. It's a lot of work and a lot of time but so totally worth it!