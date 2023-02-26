Tomac led the final race early, Sexton applying pressure the whole way. Then Sexton tucked his front end before the wall jump on the track. The near groan that this couldn’t happen again to Sexton was palpable as he remounted still in second but with a gap to Tomac. As Sexton worked to chip away at the three second lead with time winding down in the race, the crowd suddenly ignited. Tomac, all by himself in the lead, had crashed it away with a high side after the tunnel jump.

Sexton assumed the lead then with a few seconds in hand over Jason Anderson. Was this finally the end of this rough stretch where Sexton kept losing with late mistakes? Well, Anderson nearly crashed in the whoops and coughed up second place to one Cooper Webb. Webb sat a few seconds back of Sexton with just a few laps to go when the unthinkable happened again. As Sexton came through the whoops on the 13th lap, Kyle Chisholm crashed right in front of him causing Sexton to come to a near stop and tuck to the inside. Grant Harlan, another lapped rider, didn’t know where Sexton was as he tried to move aside in the next straightaway which inadvertently blocked Sexton to almost another near stop. All of this was enough for Cooper Webb to pounce. Down the inside went the #2 Red Bull KTM in the very next corner to take the lead.

Despite Sexton’s best attempts in the final few laps, Webb was simply too strong. Cooper Webb won the final race of the night and tied Chase Sexton on exactly eight points for the overall win. As the tiebreaker goes to the better final moto finish, Webb would claim victory in the Arlington Supercross as a result. His 5-2-1 scores aren’t the most orthodox way to victory, but the 26 point still floated Webb’s way when the dust settled.

“That one was a tough one for sure,” said Webb. “But it is three of them and I think I learned from the first one that you just have to put yourself in a good position early. Honestly, we kind of went the wrong way with the bike in the first one and then we went back and regrouped, and I felt like we made some good changes for the last two. Overall, my first one wasn’t my best one, and even that one, there was some mistakes at the front that helped me out. I’m stoked to execute and get a win.”