Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Hobbs
Supercross
Arlington
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Weege Show: 2023 Arlington SX Preview

February 25, 2023 9:00am | by: &

Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the upcoming 2023 Arlington Supercross, round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Weege checks in from the Matthes house in Las Vegas before sending it down to Brauer on the floor of the stadium chatting about the dirt and what the riders had to say on press day.

The CRF250R and 450R give you point-and-shoot handling with suspension performance optimized for the track. And the low-end torque you need to get out of corners fast – and claim checkered flags even faster.

See them in action as new HRC riders Colt Nichols and Chance Hymas join Chase Sexton and the Lawrence brothers this supercross season. 

Build your racing legacy with the brand that’s been winning for over fifty years: Honda.

