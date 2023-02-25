Adam Cianciarulo Sidelined for Arlington Supercross with Wrist Injury

Monster Energy Kawasaki announced this morning that Adam Cianciarulo will unfortunately miss tonight's Arlington Supercross after aggravating his wrist during yesterday's press day riding sessions. Cianciarulo, 26, currently sits 11th in 450SX standings after six rounds and has been inside of the top 10 four times this year.

No timetable has been set on whether Cianciarulo will only miss Arlington or if this injury will carry into future rounds. For now, we hope it's only tonight as the next round comes seven days from now in Daytona.

Read what the team had to say below: